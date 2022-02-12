ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Tonight: Team USA Competes in Olympic Speed Skating, Team Pursuit

By Alex Weiner
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican speed skater and World Cup standings leader Erin Jackson will make her 2022 Winter Olympic debut on Sunday. She and fellow Americans Brittany Bowe and Kimi Goetz will race in the women's 500m. Jackson made the U.S. Olympic team in 2018 as a newcomer of speed skating. Four...

TODAY.com

Scott Hamilton weighs in on Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate

Figure skating analyst Scott Hamilton joins TODAY to talk about Kamila Valieva being allowed to skate in the 2022 Beijing Winter Games despite testing positive for a banned substance. “I do think you have to take a hard stance on this. If you want the Olympics to be clean, you have to remove her from the competition,” he says.Feb. 14, 2022.
SPORTS
NBC Chicago

US Freestyle Skier Marin Hamill Stretchered Off After Scary Crash

Team USA's Marin Hamill had to be stretchered off the hill after a scary crash in the qualifying round for women's slopestyle skiing. Hamill, who put up the fifth-best score in the first run of the women's freestyle event, was attempting a 720-spin to close her run but went down with an awkward landing.
SPORTS
buzzfeednews.com

Sha'Carri Richardson Wants To Know Why She Was Banned From The Olympics When A Russian Skater Who Failed A Drug Test Was Allowed

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian figure skater who tested positive for a banned substance ahead of the Beijing Olympics, will still be allowed to compete in her event, officials announced Monday. If she wins, however, no medal ceremony will be held until the investigation is complete. Arbitrators said the decision...
SPORTS
First Coast News

Florida's Erin Jackson wins gold medal in 500m speed skating

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson of Ocala has won the gold medal in the women's 500m speed skating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The former inline skate turned speed skater is the first American woman to win a gold medal in the event in more than two decades. She is also the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating at the Olympics.
OCALA, FL
NBC Chicago

Two Team USA Ice Dance Pairs Set Sights on Medals in Free Dance

Two American duos have a chance for medals in the 2022 Winter Olympics ice dance competition. Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue enter the free dance in third place thanks to a marvelous 87.13 score in the rhythm dance on Saturday. Right behind them in the standings are Madison Chock and Evan Bates, who placed fourth in the rhythm dance with an 84.14 score.
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

Erin Jackson, speedskater whose best friend gave her Olympic spot, wins gold

A 29-year-old Florida native and lifelong rollerblader became the first Black woman to win Team USA a gold medal in speed skating Sunday. Erin Jackson earned her first Olympic medal in the women’s 500- meter speedskating race at the Beijing Games, an event Team USA has not won since 1994. Jackson finished her lap in a mere 37.04 seconds.
SPORTS
WPTV

Erin Jackson wins first career Olympic gold medal in women's 500m

Speed skater Erin Jackson of the United States captured her first career Olympic gold medal in the women's 500m on Sunday. The 29-year-old from Ocala, Florida, skated a 37.04 time in the 14th pairing to edge Japan's Miho Takagi, who skated a 37.12 in the fourth pairing. Takagi finished in second. Angelina Golikova of the ROC ended third for the bronze.
OCALA, FL
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
SPORTS
The Guardian

USA’s Erin Jackson becomes first Black woman to win individual Winter Olympic gold

Erin Jackson has ended the United States’ individual medal drought in speed skating, surging to a historic Olympic gold in the women’s 500m. The former roller derby skater from Ocala, Florida, who went off in the penultimate pair from the inside lane on Sunday night, completed the all-out sprint for one and a quarter laps of the oval in a time of 37.04sec to move into gold medal position. After the final pair came up short, Jackson embraced her coach then sat on the padding along the infield crying tears of jubilation.
SOCIETY
2 On Your Side

Sunday Olympics livestreams: Ice dancing, hockey and speedskating

BUFFALO, N.Y. — NBC is providing quite the sports sandwich Sunday. Live Olympics coverage on top of Super Bowl LVI on top of more live Olympics. Eat breakfast while you watch American Erin Jackson, the No. 1 women’s 500-meter speedskater in the world, skate for the gold medal. That comes after men’s team pursuit quarterfinals, which includes Team USA.
BUFFALO, NY
kfgo.com

Olympics – Speed skating – Norway set pace in men’s team pursuit quarters

BEIJING (Reuters) – Spearheaded by men’s 5,000 metres bronze medallist Hallgeir Engebraaten, Norway finished first in the team pursuit quarter-finals on Sunday as they bid to retain their Olympic title. The team of three crossed the finish line in three minutes and 37.47 seconds, 0.04 seconds ahead of...
SPORTS
