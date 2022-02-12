Derrick White reveals trade from Spurs to Celtics shocked him

Derrick White will add backcourt depth to a Celtics team that traded Dennis Schroder on Thursday. Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Spurs guard Derrick White was shocked by San Antonio's decision to trade him to the Celtics this week, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News writes. By trading White, San Antonio acquired Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, a 2022 first-round pick (top-four protected), and the conditional right to swap first-round picks with Boston in 2028.

“The whole coaching staff, training staff, front office – I had a lot of love for everybody, all my teammates and everything,” he said. “So, I can’t really put into words how much I love all of them. It was hard for me, but I knew once I got here, it’s a new chapter and I am ready to get after it.”

White will add backcourt depth to a Celtics team that traded Dennis Schroder on Thursday. He made his debut on Friday against Denver, recording 15 points and six rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench.

