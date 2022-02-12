4 things to watch with Jonathan Gannon returning as Eagles defensive coordinator

Jonathan Gannon is expected to return as the Eagles defensive coordinator in 2022 after being passed over for the Texans vacancy, following interviews with the Vikings and Broncos as well.

Gannon, 39, is highly regarded around the NFL and next season will likely be his last in Philadelphia barring a dramatic setback or regression on the defensive side of the ball.

Here are four takeaways from the news with analysis and notes.

1. Continuity

(Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

There are several positives that come with Gannon returning, starting with the Eagles gaining some continuity with their defensive staff.

It could have been difficult to find another defensive play-caller with a similar or matching scheme.

Now he’ll have an offseason to figure out how best to utilize Fletcher Cox while getting the best out of all 11 players on the field.

2. Fan reaction

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Gannon will continue to be a polarizing figure in Philadelphia because his defense simply isn’t aggressive enough. Even with three head coaching interviews and plenty of praise from his contemporaries around the league, most of the complaints about Gannon stem from his penchant for keeping big plays to a minimum.

Per the Athletic, Philadelphia allowed the fourth-fewest explosive plays in the NFL and kept opponents to fewer than 20 points in nine games last season, including five straight games down the stretch.

That was without a dynamic pass rush, a ball-hawking safety, or a game-changing linebacker on the roster.

Philadelphia was also among the worst in the NFL in defensive DVOA, No. 18 in EPA, and in the bottom third of the NFL in third-down defense, red-zone defense, and takeaway.

3. Reinforcements are coming

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The NFL draft will offer an opportunity to provide Gannon with at least five defensive prospects who should offer an immediate impact on day one. Howie Roseman is expected to add a pass rusher, cornerback, and safety early in the draft.

Philadelphia will also have money available in free agency and an impact safety or veteran edge rusher could be on the menu as well.

4. Experience is the best teacher

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gannon has the potential to be a special coach, with leadership qualities and intangibles that could make him a legend.

He’s also finished his first year as a full-time play-caller and we’ll enter the offseason with a treasure chest of experience and feedback after interviewing for three head coaching vacancies.

After allowing five upper echelon quarterbacks to complete at least 80 percent against the Eagles last season, look for Gannon to explore multiple ways of pressuring opposing signal-callers from the first snap.