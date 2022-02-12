ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rock, paper, scissors decides free kick for Lille

By The Associated Press
WVNews
 2 days ago

Jonathan Bamaba and Xeka resorted to a childhood game to decide which player would take a free kick...

FanSided

UEFA Champions League: 16 remain on road to St. Petersburg

Interesting matchups in Champions League Round of 16. The Champions League is back with the first knock-out round. With a day to go before the action returns, let’s look at who plays who. While at it, I will make my prediction for each tie. Without further ado, here is what to look forward to.
UEFA
ESPN

Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time win over Palmeiras

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored a penalty in the 117th minute as the Premier League giants won the competition for the first time in the club's history.
MLS
Person
Xeka
goal.com

Espanyol v Barcelona Match Preview, 2/13/22

Espanyol have suffered 101 defeats in their 173 matches against Barcelona in LaLiga (W34 D38), the second worst record of defeats by a team against a single opponent in the history of the competition, after Espanyol themselves’ 104 losses against Real Madrid. Barcelona have now gone 23 games unbeaten...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Champions League resumes, Man U seeks 1st win in 4

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Three of the competition’s top teams are in action in the first games in the last 16. The headline match of the round is Paris Saint-Germain versus Real Madrid, which sees Lionel Messi go up against the team he caused so much pain in the Spanish league with Barcelona. Now Messi is at PSG and looking to lead the French team to a first Champions League title as part of an exciting front three that also contains Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. All three are expected to play while Madrid could start without star attacker Karim Benzema, who is working his way back from a hamstring injury and might have to settle for a place on the bench. The other match sees Manchester City, the beaten finalist last season and a leading contender again this year, play away to Portuguese team Sporting in what should be a mismatch. City is without first-choice right back Kyle Walker, who is suspended, and injured forwards Jack Grealish and Gabriel Jesus, but is otherwise in great shape against a side that hasn’t reached this stage since 2008-09.
UEFA
kion546.com

Trippier’s free kick helps Newcastle to 3rd straight EPL win

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Kieran Trippier scored from a free kick for the second time in six days to fire Newcastle to a 1-0 win over Aston Villa and a third straight Premier League victory. The England full back’s 35th-minute goal helped Newcastle move four points clear of the relegation zone on an afternoon when VAR played a key role. Trippier’s decisive effort came after referee Craig Pawson had been advised to change his decision to award a penalty. The official also had to rule out Ollie Watkins’ equalizer for offside on the advice of VAR.
#Lille#Free Kick#Scissors#French
The Associated Press

Dzeko’s equalizer keeps Inter Milan on top in Serie A

ROME (AP) — Edin Dzeko’s second-half equalizer at Napoli secured for Inter Milan a 1-1 draw and the Serie A lead on Saturday. Napoli could have gone on top with a win. Instead, Inter has a one-point lead over Napoli with a game in hand, and third-placed AC Milan was one point further back in their three-way battle for the title.
SOCCER
WVNews

Fiorentina scores late to beat Spezia 2-1 in Italian league

MILAN (AP) — Sofyan Amrabat scored in the 89th minute as Fiorentina won 2-1 at Spezia on Monday to move closer to the European qualification places in the Italian league. The victory moved eighth-place Fiorentina to within a point of Roma and within three points of sixth-place Lazio with a game in hand compared to both rivals.
UEFA
Country
France
Soccer
Place
Europe
Sports
WVNews

CONCACAF's W Championship to qualify 4 teams for World Cup

MIAMI (AP) — CONCACAF's new W Championship tournament to determine four of the region's teams in the 2023 Women's World Cup will be held this July in Monterrey, Mexico, the organization announced Monday. The W Championship winner will also earn an automatic berth in the 2024 Olympics in France.
MIAMI, WV
FOX Sports

Barcelona scores late, stays unbeaten against rival Espanyol

MADRID (AP) — One more minute and Espanyol's 13-year winless streak against crosstown rival Barcelona in the Spanish league would finally be over. Sixty more seconds and its 23-match winless run against the Spanish powerhouse would finally come to an end. But Espanyol couldn't stop a goal by Luuk...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Palmeiras live stream: How to watch Club World Cup final online and on TV today

Chelsea are taking on Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today in Abu Dhabi, looking to lift the trophy for the first time. Chelsea reached the final in 2012 before losing to another Brazilian side, Corinthians, but they come into this one as favourites despite an underwhelming semi-final display in midweek. Follow Chelsea vs Palmeiras LIVEThe Blues edged out Saudi side Al Hilal with a 1-0 win thanks to Romelu Lukaku, while Palmeiras made the final after a 2-0 victory over Al Ahly. Thomas Tuchel is expected to be on the touchline again for Chelsea having missed...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Milik scores brilliant goal as Marseille moves clear in 2nd

PARIS (AP) — Arkadiusz Milik scored a spectacular winning goal as Marseille beat Metz 2-1 in the French league on Sunday to move four points clear in second place, an automatic Champions League spot. The imposing Poland striker came off the bench for the visitors to make it four...
SOCCER
BBC

AC Milan 1-0 Sampdoria: Rafael Leao goal sends hosts top of Serie A

AC Milan moved to the top of Serie A with a 1-0 win over Sampdoria. Portugal forward Rafael Leao found the bottom corner from a tight angle in the first half for his 10th goal of the season. Sampdoria keeper Wladimiro Falcone made several saves to prevent Milan from adding...
SOCCER

