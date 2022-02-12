ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rihanna Breaks The Internet In Custom Top And Pants By The Attico

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty


Rihanna is certainly killing this pregnancy and she’s just sent the internet into a frenzy again with her latest fashionable ensemble!

Last night, the Fenty Beauty entrepreneur stepped out for a Fenty Beauty & Skin party in Los Angeles and certainly stole the show in a custom sheer green and purple ensemble from The Attico. She paired the look with a bright, bold red lip and wore her hair long, straight, and parted over to one side with some behind her ear and the other falling to frame her gorgeous face.

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


The 33-year-old was accompanied by her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who wore a Louis Vuitton x Virgil Abloh jacket.

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


The gorgeous couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand into the event where Bajan mommy-to-be was the star of the evening. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hnph1_0eCvAlVB00

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Inside the event, the billionaire beauty chatted with PEOPLE about her pregnancy, noting that it’s fun but challenging to be fashionable while pregnant. “ I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she told the magazine. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” the singer added. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!” She continued, “Right now, being pregnant, some days you just feel like, ‘Ugh, I just want to lay here on this couch all day.’ But when you put on a little face and a little lipstick, you transform. You put some clothes on, and it’s like, when you look good, you feel good,” Rihanna continued. “I’ve heard that for a very long time, but it’s true. It really can get you up off that couch and make you feel like a bad b****.”

And we’re certainly having just as much fun watching the pregnant mommy-to-be dress up and fashionable during her journey to motherhood!

We can’t wait for more pregnancy looks from the mommy-to-be!

#Pants#Maternity#Internet#Rich Fury Getty Inside#Ugh
