How to get all the Noble & rideable Pokémon in Legends: Arceus – Guide

With EarthBound (and EarthBound Beginnings) now available for Nintendo Switch, you can also grab a free digital copy of the official EarthBound Player’s Guide from Nintendo. Nintendo of America originally published the EarthBound Player’s Guide back in 1995, which came packaged with the game in the US. The strategy guide was marketed as the “complete guide to EarthBound—straight from the pros at Nintendo!” with 134 pages of content. If you’ve never been one to use strategy guides for RPGs well, first of all, I commend you, but let me paint a picture to show you why this guide was such a big deal at the time: The year was sometime in the ’90s and you didn’t have a smartphone, internet access, or even GameFAQs. Your only source of info was your cousin Tomoko from Japan, who got the game before you. That’s it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO