Top 25 Fared

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Kansas State (12-11, 4-7 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off a 75-60 home loss to Baylor, but they have still won two of their past three games. Nijel Pack is K-State’s leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game. Mark Smith leads the Big 12 in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game. There is a chance K-State will get sophomore guard Selton Miguel back on Saturday. He hasn’t played since he suffered an ankle injury in late January, but he is close to a return. Consider him a game-time decision.

AMES, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO