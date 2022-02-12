Top 25 Fared

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Janesville Gazette
 2 days ago

No. 1 South Carolina (22-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Sunday. No. 2 Stanford (20-3) did not play. Next: vs. Colorado, Sunday. No. 3 Louisville (22-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Notre Dame, Sunday. No. 4 Michigan (20-3) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Sunday. No....

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Little Apple Post

Jayhawks edge Oklahoma

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 22 points and No. 8 Kansas used a late run to beat Oklahoma 71-69. The Jayhawks scored 11 straight points during a 15-2 burst to take the lead in the final minutes. Kansas improved to 20-4. Jordan Goldwire scored 20 points for Oklahoma. He missed a jumper in the final seconds as the Sooners fell to 14-11.
LAWRENCE, KS
Janesville Gazette

The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. Gonzaga (56)21-214962. 2. Auburn (4)23-214131. 3. Arizona22-213704. 4....
BASKETBALL
Janesville Gazette

Oklahoma State visits No. 8 Kansas after Wilson's 22-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 5-7 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kansas -10.5; over/under is 143.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Kansas hosts the Oklahoma State Cowboys after Jalen Wilson scored 22 points in Kansas' 71-69 victory over the Oklahoma Sooners. The Jayhawks have gone...
LAWRENCE, KS
Janesville Gazette

The AP Top 25 Women's Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking. RecordPtsPrv. 1. South Carolina (30)23-17501. 2. Stanford21-37192. 3. Louisville22-26823.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Janesville Gazette

Georgetown visits Creighton following Hawkins' 30-point game

Georgetown Hoyas (6-17, 0-12 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (16-8, 7-5 Big East) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -10; over/under is 140.5. BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Ryan Hawkins scored 30 points in Creighton's 80-66 win against the Georgetown Hoyas. The Bluejays are 8-3 in home games....
OMAHA, NE
Wichita Eagle

K-State Wildcats vs. Iowa State Cyclones: Basketball lineups, TV, time, prediction

When/where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa. TV/radio: ESPNU; KKGQ (92.3 FM) in Wichita, KCSP (610 AM) in Kansas City. About Kansas State (12-11, 4-7 Big 12): The Wildcats are coming off a 75-60 home loss to Baylor, but they have still won two of their past three games. Nijel Pack is K-State’s leading scorer, averaging 17.7 points per game. Mark Smith leads the Big 12 in rebounding with 8.4 boards per game. There is a chance K-State will get sophomore guard Selton Miguel back on Saturday. He hasn’t played since he suffered an ankle injury in late January, but he is close to a return. Consider him a game-time decision.
AMES, IA
Houston Chronicle

Breaking down Houston's No. 14 ranking in AP college basketball poll

A breakdown of how the Associated Press men’s basketball pollsters voted Monday for the University of Houston, which dropped eight spots to No. 14 after consecutive losses to SMU and Memphis. Highest: 6 (Jesse Newell, Kansas City Star). Lowest: 24 (Ben Steele, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel). Biggest drop: Ben Steele...
HOUSTON, TX
wvsportsnow.com

Five Things to Know Before WVU vs. Kansas State

As West Virginia and Kansas State square off on Monday night, let’s take a look at five things to know before the Big 12 Conference matchup. For the next six games, WVU will have quadrant-1 opportunities every game. Over the weekend, the Mountaineers fell 13 spots in the NET rankings, to No. 70 after the loss to Oklahoma State.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Janesville Gazette

BC-BKH-West Virginia boys Basketball poll

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:. Others receiving votes: Greenbrier East 6, Princeton 4, Cabell Midland 4, Musselman 4, St. Albans 1. Class AAA. 1. Logan (7)15-1973. 2. Shady Spring (3)16-1932. 3. Fairmont Senior12-1791. 4....
CHARLESTON, WV
LonghornCountry

Texas Women Blow Out No. 12 Oklahoma, 78-63

The No. 16 Texas Longhorns rode a huge third-quarter to a 78-63 victory over the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners, as Texas got a bit of revenge for their loss two weekends ago. Texas (17-6, 7-5 in Big 12) threw a bit of cold water on the Sooners (20-4, 9-3), who were riding a four-game winning streak, but had the week off after they scored 101 points in a double-overtime win over West Virginia last Saturday.
AUSTIN, TX
Janesville Gazette

Charleston (SC) faces Drexel after Meeks' 21-point outing

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) hosts the Drexel Dragons after John Meeks scored 21 points in Charleston (SC)'s 85-79 loss to the UNC Wilmington Seahawks. The Cougars have gone 8-4 at home. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA averaging 77.8 points and is shooting 42.3%. The Dragons are 7-6 in CAA play....
CHARLESTON, SC
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Falls to No. 70 in NET Rankings After Weekend Loss

West Virginia’s tournament hopes diminish as the days go by. Following their eighth loss in Big 12 play, the Mountaineers fell 13 spots in the NET rankings to No. 70. Prior to the Oklahoma State game, WVU was No. 57. There’s good news and bad news for West Virginia....
COLLEGE SPORTS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Basketball: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Kansas Jayhawks in our Oklahoma State vs. Kansas Big 12 men’s basketball preview. 8 p.m. Central Time, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas. TV: ESPN. Records: Oklahoma State: 12-12 (5-7 in Big 12);...
LAWRENCE, KS

