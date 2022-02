A Massachusetts man died and three others were injured in several snowmobile crashes in New Hampshire over the weekend, officials said. The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reported that at approximately 12 p.m. Friday, Derric Harper, 36, of Mansfield, was operating a snowmobile south on the Corridor Trail 20 in Pittsburg, N.H., when he lost control on a downhill bumpy section of trail and struck a tree. He was thrown from the snowmobile and sustained “significant injuries,” officials said in a statement.

14 DAYS AGO