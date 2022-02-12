Hawks' Delon Wright: Probable Sunday

Wright (ankle) didn't participate in practice Saturday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Wright was unable to finish Friday's game against the Spurs after tweaking his ankle, and he was unavailable for practice a day later. His status for Sunday's game against Boston isn't yet clear, but Bogdan Bogdanovic and Lou Williams (hamstring) could see increased run if Wright is held out.
Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said that the team would be looking to the buyout market after failing to make a deal at the trade deadline this year. Now it may be time for him to make good on his word. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that the...
The Atlanta Hawks have been on a reasonable tear lately where they are starting to get their season back on track. However, they still have an issue with giving up too many points in a single quarter without being able to score themselves. In the recent game against the Boston...
Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and a game-saving block on OG Anunoby in the final second, and the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 110-109 on Saturday night. Jeff Green scored 19 points, Aaron Gordon had 13, Bones Hyland finished with 11 and Will Barton added 10...
Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
Kevin Durant and James Harden have now been teammates on two different NBA teams, the Brooklyn Nets, and the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, it is clear that their partnership didn't work out on the Brooklyn Nets, as James Harden was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. There is no question that...
SAN FRANCISCO -- LeBron James walked to the bench, dejected, shaking his head. Klay Thompson had just hit a corner 3-pointer to put the Golden State Warriors up by 10 early in the second quarter, and James looked like a man searching for answers -- just as he, and everyone involved with the franchise, have been doing all season. During the ensuing timeout, he threw his hands in the air, engaging in a couple of heated conversations with teammates before heading back out onto the court.
The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be among the teams looking to add some talent to the roster during the NBA buyout season, and one player they have been linked to early on is Goran Dragic. Following Dragic’s trade from the Toronto Raptors to the San Antonio Spurs, it’s widely expected that the Spurs buy out the 35-year-old. Per Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks are expected to be “aggressive” in their pursuit of Dragic on the buyout market, especially following the departure of Donte DiVincenzo at the trade deadline and the subsequent hand injury to Pat Connaughton.
The Celtics talked to a number of different suitors for Dennis Schroder ahead of the trade deadline last week before ultimately electing to move him to the Houston Rockets in a four-player deal for Daniel Theis. However, trade talk rumors that could have led to a reunion with Schroder’s former...
Young (hip) is available for Sunday's game at Boston, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Young was considered probable for Sunday's contest, so it's not much of a surprise he'll play through the hip injury. The 23-year-old has averaged 26.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 10.2 assists in 34.6 minutes while shooting 50.5 percent from the field across the past five games.
Collins (heel) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Boston, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports. Collins was absent from practice Saturday after exiting Friday's game against the Spurs with right heel pain. Danilo Gallinari and Kevin Knox should see increased roles Sunday.
The Atlanta Hawks (26-29) take on the Boston Celtics (32-25) at TD Garden. Game Time: 2:00PM EST/11:00AM PST on Sunday, February 13th.
Dejounte Murray recorded a career-high tying 32 points and 15 assists, along with 10 rebounds for the San Antonio Spurs as they defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 136-121. Keldon Johnson added 26 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists for the Spurs in the victory, while Trae Young tallied 18 points and 11 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Spurs improve to 21-35 on the season, while the Hawks fall to 26-29.
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tyreke Evans, the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2010, has been reinstated to play in the league after serving a two-year suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The league announced Monday that Evans is eligible to begin negotiations with teams immediately and can sign...
The Cleveland Cavaliers have ruled out Lauri Markkanen (ankle sprain) for Tuesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Markkanen hasn't played yet in February since spraining his ankle in late January, and will sit out at least one more game while he recovers. Markkanen has averaged over 30 minutes per game...
Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 27.7 points per game. The Hawks are 15-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is...
