Editors’ Note: This summary is one of four routes. To read more about the other routes, click here. The Alternative Corridor South starts from I-75 and the current Turnpike termination at Wildwood in Sumter County to a yet to be decided “logical terminus” in Citrus County, connecting with SR 41. Corridor South is projected to be a total length of 42 miles, running through Inverness, Crystal River, Wildwood, Citrus Springs, Hernando and Pine Ridge to name but a few cities directly affected.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO