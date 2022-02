The date was June 7, 2018. The Washington Capitals had finally done it. They had won the Stanley Cup. Since then, it’s been nothing but first round exits. 2019 we were all hungover from the Cup. OK. Makes sense. 2020, I don’t even know what the hell happened. It was when normal life turned weird but the formula didn’t work and it resulted in a new coaching change.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO