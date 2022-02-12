ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

WATCH: Oklahoma-Kansas Highlights

By Josh Callaway
AllSooners
AllSooners
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13evnl_0eCv3xd900

Watch SI Sooners' highlights of Oklahoma's 71-69 loss to the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Feb. 12 in Lawrence, KS to fall to 14-11 on the season.

