Geo Baker is going to have a spot in the Rutgers history books when his career comes to a close. Saturday afternoon, Baker scored 16 points to help lead the Scarlet Knights to a 73-65 win over No. 14 Wisconsin in Madison. The victory was significant, as Rutgers has now won three straight games against ranked opponents (No. 13 Michigan State, No. 16 Ohio State, No. 14 Wisconsin). But that’s not the only accomplishment to talk about.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO