On Tuesday, Jan. 25, the University of Maine General Student Senate held their first meeting for the start of the spring semester, but major flooding forced GSS to relocate. GSS normally holds their senate meetings in the Bangor Room in the Memorial Union, but flooding in the Bangor Room has forced the GSS to relocate to Neville Hall until the damage can be repaired. According to Lauri Sidelko, the advisor to Student Government, the flooding occurred last week and was due in part to major drops in temperature.

BANGOR, ME ・ 14 DAYS AGO