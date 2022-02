SPARTANBURG, SC — WLOS ((UNCA ATHLETICS)) -- The UNC Asheville Men's Basketball team traveled down the mountain to Spartanburg on Saturday, defeating the USC Upstate Spartans in a Big South Divisional matchup at the G.B. Hodge Center 83-56. Drew Pember led all scorers with 29 points, going 14-of-16 from the free-throw line, grabbing six rebounds in the process. LJ Thorpe poured in 19 points going 8-of-12 from the floor, while Tajion Jones scored 12. As a unit, the Bulldogs shot 50 percent from the floor while holding the Spartans to just 3-of-14 shooting from downtown (21.4%) and winning the turnover battle 16-11.

SPARTANBURG, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO