Look, I know it’s cool to talk about all the films that were made from Philip K. Dick stories, like Blade Runner (both the original and Blade Runner 2049) and Total Recall, but I think we need to talk more about Richard Matheson, because he had a pretty great line of adaptations, too. What Dreams May Come, The Incredible Shrinking Man, Duel, hell, even the movie Real Steel, was based off of one of his more obscure Twilight Zone episodes, called “Steel”. But if we’re going to talk about any Richard Matheson story that had the most influence, then we have to talk about I Am Legend, which has not one, but THREE movie adaptations.

