Despite warnings from the Department of Homeland Security earlier this week, a potential trucker protest at Super Bowl LVI looks unlikely. As previously reported, the Department of Homeland Security issued a memo this week stating that truckers may block roads. As a form of protest over the vaccine mandates at significant events. It was also revealed that Super bowl LVI at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles was considered a “prime” target. Another key target will be President Biden’s State of the Union Address in Washington D.C. on March 1st.

