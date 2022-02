Iowa State suffered their fourth straight defeat Saturday, but have an opportunity for a quick turnaround Tuesday as the Cyclones take on TCU. Earlier this season, Iowa State lost by fifteen points at home to the Horned Frogs, 59-44. Head coach T.J. Otzelberger spoke with the media Monday morning, ahead of the game, reflecting on some frustration while also looking ahead to the rest of the season and what is still within reach.

