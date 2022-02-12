ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Nate Oats said following Alabama's 68-67 win over Arkansas

By Layne Gerbig
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
James Gilbert/Getty Images

Nate Oats had the expression on his face that many of us recognize as painful contempt. The look said it all. Sure, his Alabama basketball team came away with the crunch-time win, but it wasn’t pretty no matter how you scratch it.

The Crimson Tide turned the ball over a whopping 24 times. You read that right if I wrote it right. 24 turnovers AND a W? That’s a rarity in college basketball.

Nonetheless, despite the turnovers, Alabama managed to earn conference win number six in the 68-67 home win over Arkansas.

The SEC Now crew caught up with Oats after the final buzzer and he didn’t seem pleased, despite the W column increasing in size by one.

He began by commending Arkansas’ effort and credited them for the Tide’s superfluity of turnovers.

“We didn’t take care of the ball well enough. We had too many turnovers and gave up too many O boards, a lot of that due to how hard Arkansas plays,” Oats said, “They went to the offensive boards hard, they pressured us into turning it over some.”

“But I think guys showed a lot of resolve. We got down after being up 13, and Noah (Gurley) scored two go-ahead buckets. Noah was huge for us late in the game. He didn’t shoot the three particularly well tonight, but he did a great job finishing at the rim. I think he played really hard. I was really happy for him.”

Oats went on to discuss the significance of the win and areas of concern to cover in practice.

“We’ve got plenty of stuff to improve on,” Oats remarked, “but that was a big win. That was the hottest team in the SEC. They’d won nine straight. They were playing great basketball.”

To close, Oats said “Defensively, our first-shot defense was great. We’ve gotta do a better job rebounding, though. We’re gonna have to do a better job on Wednesday (at Mississippi State). We had issues with them before.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Final SEC QB stat rankings from 2021 season

In 2021, the SEC had an interesting batch of quarterbacks. Heisman-winner Bryce Young at Alabama was a young star and will certainly be expected to return just as dominant in 2022. Matt Corral from Ole Miss certainly made sure NFL front offices knew what he was capable of this past season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This top-100 QB drawing interest from Florida, Napier

It’s never too early to look for the quarterback of the future in college football, and Florida head coach Billy Napier has his eyes on 2023 four-star Christopher Vizzina. Napier and his staff stopped by Vizzina’s high school in Birmingham, Alabama, to speak with his coaches, and the top-100 quarterback is now planning a March visit to the Swamp. His last trip was in September to see Florida face Alabama, but that was when Dan Mullen had control of the team.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WBIR

No. 16 Tennessee looks for revenge against No. 4 Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The last time Tennessee men's basketball played Kentucky about a month ago, the Vols got thumped in a 107-79 loss. It was head-scratching as the Vols defense that looked dominant through the year at that point was exposed in that matchup in Rupp Arena. Tennessee looks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

