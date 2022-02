The Georgetown Hoyas men’s basketball team (6-17, 0-12 Big East) dropped their 13th straight game on Saturday, falling 80-66 to the Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 7-5 Big East). It was more of the same for the struggling Hoyas. The Blue and Gray competed for much of the first half but faltered down the stretch. The coaching staff did try to make some changes following an embarrassing performance at DePaul a few days prior. Freshman center Ryan Mutombo was rewarded with his first career start on senior parent’s weekend. Unfortunately, it did not seem to make much of a difference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO