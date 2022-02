St. Bonaventure led by 16 points at the half but fended off a late Saint Louis rally, defeating the Billikens 83-79 for their second victory over the team in four days. “To be up 16 against a team with that talent says a lot about our guys,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “We knew they were going to come back. They are well-coached — they’ve got players.”

SAINT BONAVENTURE, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO