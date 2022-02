The augmented reality feature lets you see what your hands look like wearing hundreds of shades — in motion and in changing light. Anyone who's ever stood before that magical yet overwhelming wall o' bottles at a nail salon knows how weirdly difficult it can be to choose a nail polish color to wear for the next week or two. And picking a color at the store? Bringing an entire bottle home for the purpose of using it more than once? Even when it's affordable, it feels like a major commitment — and a potentially regrettable one if the color under the glass doesn't end up looking the same on your fingertips. (And no, unless there's a designated tester, it's not OK to just open up a bottle and try it on.)

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO