ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

Florida rapper Kodak Black shot outside West Hollywood club, report says

By Dylan Abad
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWVad_0eCuvz0Z00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — Rapper Kodak Black was among three people shot Saturday outside a bar in West Hollywood, California, according to a report.

Law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation told NBC News , the 24-year-old Florida rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, and two other victims were transported to a local hospital.

The report said the 19-year-old and 60-year-old are expected to recover from their non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Another Abilene suspect arrested for San Angelo murder, 4th remains at large

It was not immediately clear who fired the shots or what sparked the incident outside the club on the 400 block of North La Cienega Boulevard.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows what appeared to be the rapper and a number of others break out into a scuffle before multiple shots were fired.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

5 years after ‘Dr. Death,’ doctors still come to Texas to leave pasts behind

Next week marks the five-year anniversary of Texas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch being sentenced to life in prison. Dubbed "Dr. Death," the case gained national attention, revealing how easy it can be for dangerous doctors to transfer between hospitals. A KXAN investigation found Texas patients aren't getting all the information they need about some doctors' histories. Our team searched through thousands of disciplinary records, spanning more than a dozen states, to discover some physicians are coming to Texas to leave their pasts behind. After KXAN started asking questions, the Texas Medical Board promised changes.
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Kimble Sheriff releases update on human smuggling

(UPDATE 4:50 p.m.): Kimble County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested four more undocumented aliens Monday afternoon, February 14th during a traffic stop on Main Street in Junction, Texas. According to the Kimble County Sheriff’s Office, the four undocumented aliens were subsequently apprehended and taken to the Kimble County Jail pending transfer to Border Patrol. KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas […]
JUNCTION, TX
KLST/KSAN

Fugitive sought in Brazos County pursuit

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who led authorities on a pursuit and then abandoned the suspect vehicle. Deputies attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding Monday morning – near E SH-21 and Silver Hill. The vehicle did not stop, and continued on […]
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Sports
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
West Hollywood, CA
West Hollywood, CA
Crime & Safety
San Angelo, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
West Hollywood, FL
City
Abilene, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
West Hollywood, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Local
California Crime & Safety
KLST/KSAN

11 injured in stabbing spree along Central Ave., suspect ID’d

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating a stabbing incident that happened Sunday afternoon. Police responded to the area of Wyoming and Central to reports of several people who had been stabbed. Officials say the incident began around 11 a.m. Sunday with a stabbing in the area of Sister Bar in downtown Albuquerque at Central […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KLST/KSAN

Missionaries show ‘how to serve the Lord’ and migrants on the South Texas border

Border Report's Sandra Sanchez spoke with a pastor and four members of his congregation who drove 630 miles from Atlanta, Texas, to Hidalgo, Texas where they crossed into Reynosa, Mexico, and delivered donations to migrants living in the outdoor encampment in the city's downtown plaza. This was the fifth trip for one member and he brought his wife and 12-year-old son who gave the camp children bags of his Leggo toys. They gave out shoes and food and toiletry items and plan to come back in two weeks and leave a church van from West Side Baptist Church, which will be used in Reynosa to help the migrants. Great interview/VOSOTS with group after they crossed back on Friday morning, Feb. 11, 2022 near the port of entry.
ATLANTA, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
KLST/KSAN

Paxton announces lawsuit against Facebook for ‘stealing biometric data’ of users

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Monday morning that he has filed a lawsuit against Facebook alleging the social media giant was stealing “biometric data” of users without their knowledge or consent. Paxton also have KETK an exclusive interview regarding the lawsuit. The Attorney General alleged in a brief press conference and […]
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapper#Murder#Wfla#Nbc News#Tmz#Conchovalleyhomepage Com
KLST/KSAN

2022 Ag Mechanics Special

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Each year, the Ag Mechanics Contest is one of the first events of the San Angelo Stock Show. Officials say this contest has grown exponentially over the past decade. To watch the 2021 Ag Mechanics special, click here.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Biometric data stored for your protection?

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – The Attorney General of Texas, Ken Paxton, announced that he is suing Facebook (Meta) “for capturing and using the biometric data of millions of Texans without properly obtaining their informed consent to do so, in violation of Texas law”. What is biometric data? If you have ever signed in to your […]
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
451K+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy