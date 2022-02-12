3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

Boy, oh boy, it's time for a whole new month of content and February is looking like a good month for Netflix!. Internationally. February is chock-full of exciting new television to explore. We've got the return of Space Force, starring Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz. Other Netflix series returning for a second season include Raising Dion, Sweet Magnolias, and Love Is Blind. New series include Inventing Anna, a series about a con artist who fooled New York's elite into thinking she was a German heiress, and Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to the Vikings show set 100 years after the events of the first series.
