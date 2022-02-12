ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on Netflix

By Andrej Vasilenko
Cadillac News
 2 days ago

3 Reasons to Binge ‘Young Wallander’ on...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Collider

Here's What's New On Netflix in February 2022

Boy, oh boy, it's time for a whole new month of content and February is looking like a good month for Netflix!. Internationally. February is chock-full of exciting new television to explore. We've got the return of Space Force, starring Steve Carrell, John Malkovich, and Ben Schwartz. Other Netflix series returning for a second season include Raising Dion, Sweet Magnolias, and Love Is Blind. New series include Inventing Anna, a series about a con artist who fooled New York's elite into thinking she was a German heiress, and Vikings: Valhalla, a sequel series to the Vikings show set 100 years after the events of the first series.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henning Mankell
GamesRadar+

New on Netflix in February 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

A new month means new movies and shows on Netflix – and we're spoilt for choice this February. When it comes to Netflix Originals, there are plenty of new series to get stuck into. Historical epic Vikings: Valhalla arrives on our screens this month, along with drama Inventing Anna, which is inspired by the real-life scammer. Animated video game adaptation The Cuphead Show! is also releasing in February, along with the second season of the reality show Love is Blind.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Is ‘Moonfall’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Personally, I think cinema was invented so that we could all watch the moon fall out of the sky. Director Roland Emmerich—the man who brought you The Day After Tomorrow and 2012—clearly gets it, with his new sci-fi disaster movie Moonfall, which is coming to theaters this weekend.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 25

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Munich — The Edge of War, and Annabelle: Creation. If you want to make a choice about what to watch on Netflix, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a great place to start. The movies may not always be great, but people are watching and talking about them. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 25 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, in which former Disney Channel star Laura Marano plays a New Yawker who falls in love with a prince, played by Aladdin's Mena Massoud. No. 2 is the gripping historical drama Munich — The Edge of War, which is about spies in the lead-up to World War II. No. 3 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and star-studded satire Don't Look Up.
TV & VIDEOS
Android Authority

9 movies and shows to watch alongside Reacher on Amazon Prime

The white-knuckle action series is a terrific hit for Amazon, and there's plenty more where that came from. Reacher is heading to Amazon Prime Video on February 4. We watched it all ahead of the premiere to help put together a list of movies and shows like Reacher. The show is a real treat for fans of detective fiction, and it’s likely to leave you wanting more.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Binge#Good Guy#Nordic Noir
IGN

Best Horror Movies on Netflix Right Now

Halloween may be over, but horror movies have no limit on enjoyment. As one of the most prolific and profitable subgenres in cinema, audiences are always in the mood for some spooky scaries. Fortunately, thanks to the accessibility of streaming services, places like Netflix are home to a plethora of chilling choices. Between original offerings and licensed titles, there’s a horror movie for anyone and everyone. To get you started, we’ve tracked down some of the must-see horror titles currently available to stream on Netflix.
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in January on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and More

January is your TV's time to shine. Why go out into the dead of winter when you can stay on your couch under a blanket and catch up on all the great new shows and movies that have debuted on streaming lately? The month has been packed with returning favorites and hits in the making, like HBO Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Gilded Age, Netflix's Ozark, and Amazon's As We See It.
TV SHOWS
Polygon

Netflix announces every new movie coming to the service in 2022

Netflix isn’t slowing down its pipeline of new movies in 2022 — the streaming platform promises to deliver a new original movie every week for the rest of the year (with some already out now). On Thursday, Netflix unveiled a giant list of original movies coming to the...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

All of Us Are Dead: Netflix viewers left jealous by message from Cheong-San actor Yoon Chan-Young

All of Us Are Dead viewers have been left feeling very jealous by a message sent by lead star Yoon Chang-Young.Yoon stars in the Korean Netflix hit as Cheong-San, one of the characters caught in the middle of a zombie apocalypse. In the series, he is in love with his next door neighbour, On-jo (Park Ji-hoo).The 20-year-old actor has won a legion of fans as the character; he is currently the source of many positive messages about the show on Twitter.He’s now made waves among the fandom after sliding into the private messages of Francine Diaz, the Filipina star...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Hello Magazine

Regé-Jean Page lands new role in Netflix series – but fans are disappointed for this reason

WATCH: Regé-Jean Page responds to rumours he's set to be the next James Bond. The new docu-series, which will land on Netflix on 3 March, will focus on the Okavango Delta – which is described as a "vast oasis", isolated by unforgiving desert. The synopsis continues: "Big cats may appear to reign here, but in reality, the fate of every creature, great and small, is intertwined.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
The Independent

All of Us Are Dead: Fans bingeing Netflix’s new Korean thriller are already comparing it to Squid Game

Netflix has dropped its latest Korean-language Netflix thriller – and people are already comparing it to Squid Game.The newly released drama takes place in a high school where rapped students must escape the grounds, which have become ground zero for a zombie outbreak.All of Us Are Dead only arrived on the streamer over the weekend but many people have already finished the series.It didn’t take long for viewers to liken the series to last year’s smash hit Squid Game, with many praising All of Us Are Dead as being on par with the Netflix phenomenon.Many viewers also pointed out...
TV & VIDEOS
dailytitan.com

Top 3 animes worth binging

Classes can be boring and streaming services provide many options for students to pass time during gap periods. Choosing what to watch can be stressful, but if you’re looking for something high-action and humorous with moments of heartache, then try binging some anime. Here are three binge-worthy anime shows...
COMICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Review: The ridiculously entertaining 'Murderville' is the perfect Netflix binge

Someone's been murdered. Homicide Det. Terry Seattle (Will Arnett) is on the case. Solving the crime won't be easy, especially for his "new" partner, a real-life celebrity with no script and often no idea what's going on in the ridiculously entertaining "Murderville," Netflix's six-part comedy where improv meets murder-mystery dinner theater meets every rote cop show of the past 40 years.
TV SERIES
93.1 KISS FM

Mike & Tricia Listeners Binge Watch These Shows

There is some severe weather heading out way this week. On Wednesday night, temperatures will drop and when we wake up on Thursday, it will be bitterly cold. It doesn't stop there. We are supposed to be getting a rain/snow mix and you know what that means. In El Paso, that means the whole city will probably shut down. Since we'll all be home and hiding from the cold weather, here is a list of shows that our listeners say they are binge watching.
EL PASO, TX
Deadline

‘That ’90s Show’ Sets Young Cast Led By Callie Haverda As Leia Forman In Netflix’s ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Netflix has assembled the young series regular cast of That ’90s Show, a follow-up to hit sitcom That ’70s Show. The new group of six teenage friends in Point Place, Wisconsin is led by Leia Forman, daughter of Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna (Laura Prepon) from the original series. Callie Haverda (Shut Eye) is set to play Leia, with Ashley Aufderheide (Emergence), Mace Coronel (Colin in Black & White), Maxwell Acee Donovan (Gabby Duran & The Unsittables), Reyn Doi (Side Hustle) and Sam Morelos cast as new teen characters opposite fellow series regulars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy