Booker had 26 points (10-24 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-105 win over the Magic. The Suns saw nine players finish with double-digit scoring in the blowout win, and Booker was the only one to exceed 20 points. The All-Star guard wasn't particularly efficient from the field, but he didn't turn the ball over and chipped in with five boards and five assists. Booker's 44.7 percent field-goal rate this season is his lowest since the 2017-18 campaign, but he is nonetheless the league's 10th-best scorer at 25.5 points per game.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO