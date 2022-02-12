ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Sheriff's office: 2 drown after canoe rolls on Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Two people drowned and a third was injured Saturday when a canoe overturned at Lake Pleasant in the northwestern outskirts of metro Phoenix, authorities said.

The injured person's injuries weren't life-threatening, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

No information was released on what caused the canoe to roll over or on whether any of the people in it were wearing life jackets, local media outlets reported.

Lake Pleasant is the site of a county park and is a popular site for boating, fishing, water sports and camping.

