ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Child Psychologist Charged After Contractor Found Child Porn Hidden In Wall

By Bill Galluccio
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=223azY_0eCuuNng00
Photo: Getty Images

A child psychologist was arrested after a contractor found a stash of child pornography hidden in the wall of his bathroom. Prosecutors said that the contractor was hired by the suspect's landlord to repair water damage to one of the walls in his bathroom.

While the workers were ripping out the damaged drywall, they uncovered several boxes containing child porn, and the building's owner called the police. Officers arrested Mark Ternullo , 68, and charged him with one count of possession of child pornography.

Ternullo had lived in the apartment for around 20 years and was heavily involved in the local community. According to The Salem News , h e worked with local schools and other organizations to help mentor children.

Investigators are trying to determine the source of the child pornography and did not say if the stash contained images or videos of his patients.

Officials wanted Ternullo held on a $500,000 bail, but the judge set his bond at $10,000, and he has since been released under house arrest.

When Massaschuttes Governor Charlie Baker learned of Ternullo's release, he urged lawmakers to pass a bill that would prevent child porn suspects from being released on bail.

"It's simple: Anyone arrested for having a secret room filled with child pornography should be kept away from the public + kids," Baker wrote on Twitter . "But current law doesn't allow a judge to hold someone charged with possession of child pornography. Our bill would change that."

Comments / 10

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
wbtw.com

After 40 years on the run, Florida rapist who stole dead child’s identity sentenced to 22 years in prison

TAMPA (WFLA) – A federal judge on Friday sentenced a former fugitive who prosecutors said lived under the fake name of a dead child to 22 years in prison. Douglas Bennett, 77, pleaded guilty in September to charges of passport fraud, aggravated identify theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He had been on the run for more than four decades before his arrest.
TAMPA, FL
cbs12.com

Mother of 4 charged with child neglect after daughter runs away

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A girl running away from home led to her mother being charged with child neglect. West Palm Beach police said they arrested the 28-year-old woman after her eight-year-old daughter ran away from home, Saturday morning. At the time, police asked for help finding...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WTAP

Wood County man charged after teenager gives birth to his child

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Wood County man is facing charges after DNA testing shows a 14-year-old girl gave birth to his baby. According to a criminal complaint filed in Wood County Magistrate court Kenny Lumeyer is charged with incest/sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He was arrested after an investigation into a tip about a possible sexual assault involving a 14-year-old girl.
PARKERSBURG, WV
KOCO

Former Logan County deputy charged after allegedly having inappropriate relationship with minor

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. — A former Logan County deputy has been charged following allegations of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. On Dec. 3, the Logan County Sheriff's Office asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for assistance after learning that a former deputy was having a relationship with a 17-year-old high school student. A news release said the relationship was sexual in nature.
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#The Salem News
WWLP 22News

Couple charged in child molesting case

Family hoping for 'no visitor' changes at some hospitals after grandfather dies of COVID-19 Hospitalizations, deaths in breakthrough COVID-19 cases remain low in Massachusetts. Body camera video captures children barricaded inside area home in unsafe conditions. Edmonia Lewis: USPS issues forever stamp to sculptor with ties to the Capital Region.
ORANGE, MA
KRQE News 13

Behind the Story: Police officer charged with rape

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 investigation reveals new details in the arrest of a now-former Isleta Police officer who’s accused of raping a person he had taken into custody. That officer is facing multiple charges in a case that’s now pending before Bernalillo County district court. Police video reveals new details in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
890kdxu.com

Man may face life in prison after raping 13-year-old child

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been charged with raping a minor and may face life in prison. Court documents show 42-year-old Shawn Michael Smith was found guilty of a first-degree felony rape charge. Court documents say the incident first happened back in 2003 which remained an...
CEDAR CITY, UT
KXII.com

Gunter couple indicted on child indecency charges

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - They Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said in February of 2021, they received information from the Texas Department of Family Protective Services stating a victim under the age of 14 made an outcry against 58-year-old Ronald Gene Tolbert, of Gunter. GCSO Investigators conducted a very...
GUNTER, TX
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

136K+
Followers
14K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy