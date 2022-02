What had been just minutes away from being a franchise-changing night instead turned into yet another dagger in the hearts of the Cincinnati Bengals and their fans, as they gave up a 20-16 lead with under two minutes left in Super Bowl LVI and were unable to respond, losing the game 23-20 and dropping to 0-3 all-time in the Super Bowl. The emotional pain for the Bengals, one of the long-suffering franchises in the NFL, cannot be quantified — Unlike the financial pain that is now being experienced by Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale.

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO