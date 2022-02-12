ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 2022 preview: The most interesting storylines for Rams vs. Bengals

By Mookie Alexander
Field Gulls
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re nearly at the end of the biggest season in NFL history, and by the end of Sunday we’re either going to see the Cincinnati Bengals as first-time Super Bowl winners or the Los Angeles Rams become the second team in a row to capture the Lombardi Trophy in their home...

www.fieldgulls.com

Hello Magazine

The heartbreaking details of Rams QB Matthew Stafford's wife's brain tumor revealed

All eyes will be on Matthew Stafford on Sunday as the Los Angeles Rams quarterback hopes to lead his team to another Super Bowl victory – their first since 1999. Matthew was traded to the Rams in 2021 after holding the position of QB for the Detroit Lions, a team that will always hold a special place in the 34-year-old's heart following the support they gave him when his wife, Kelly, was diagnosed with acoustic neuroma, a rare non-cancerous brain tumor, in 2019.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 Super Bowl odds, picks, spread, line: Rams vs. Bengals predictions, NFL betting favorite

Super Bowl LVI is just days away and the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals are set to play on football’s biggest stage in Los Angeles, California. Joe Burrow will try and lead the Bengals to their first Super Bowl win in franchise history while Matthew Stafford will look to win a title after not winning a playoff game in his twelve years with the Detroit Lions.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
Field Gulls

Super Bowl picks 2022: Who we like in Rams-Bengals on Sunday

For the third time in four seasons, the NFC West is in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t in any of those games, but what has remained true since 2002 divisional realignment is that the Seahawks are the only NFC West team to win a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to put that stat in the trash can when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Super Bowl: Are Rams or Bengals better suited to play in the heat?

Sean McVay is committed to coaching the Los Angeles Rams after the Super Bowl. Perhaps that will officially be the last big story before Sunday’s big game between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium for the Lombardi trophy. Perhaps not. The Rams went 12-5 in the regular...
NFL
lineups.com

Cincinnati Bengals Super Bowl 56 Odds

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
NFL
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes Reacts To Matthew Stafford’s No-Look Throw

Of all the positive plays Matthew Stafford made during Super Bowl LVI, one throw in particular stood out the most. On the Rams’ game-winning drive, Stafford delivered a strike to Cooper Kupp for a 22-yard gain deep into Bengals territory. Upon closer review, it became clear that Stafford looked off safety Vonn Bell so much on the play that his throw to Kupp was actually a no-look toss.
NFL
The Spun

Super Bowl Referee Explains Game’s Controversial Call

The Los Angeles Rams were on the receiving end of a very controversial no-call in their Super Bowl LVI win yesterday. But it’s one that the referee from the game was willing to address. On the Cincinnati Bengals’ first offensive play of the third quarter, Joe Burrow found wideout...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes’ first tweet after Super Bowl 56 will pump up Chiefs fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is ready to get back to work after watching the Bengals lose to the Rams in Super Bowl 56. Mahomes and Co. lost to the Bengals in the AFC Championship game, which was a relative surprise given they held a double-digit first half lead. Yet, Mahomes made some costly mistakes in the second half and the Chiefs’ defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed, let alone Joe Burrow.
NFL
NBC Sports

2022 Super Bowl rosters: Rams, Bengals starting lineups, QBs and key players for NFL game today

Super Bowl 56 is live right now, Sunday, February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles featuring a highly anticipated matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams are making their fifth trip to the Super Bowl while the Bengals are making their third Super Bowl appearance in franchise history. Watch the 2022 Super Bowl live on NBC and Peacock with coverage beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Photo Of Rams Star’s Daughter

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, the only two teams star offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth has played for, are duking it out in the Super Bowl right now. Whitworth started his career with the Bengals before eventually signing with the Rams. The move worked out pretty well as he’s playing in his second Super Bowl with the organization.
NFL
Miami Herald

Stafford throws game-winner to Kupp as Rams beat Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Aaron Donald ripped off his helmet and sprinted around the field at SoFi Stadium, pointing to his finger as he looked into the crowd. Rings were in order. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year had harassed Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throughout the second half of Super Bowl LVI and did so on the game’s decisive play, forcing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 to preserve a 23-20 win Sunday.
NFL

