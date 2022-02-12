ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Facebook removed anti-vaccine trucker protest groups run by overseas actors

By I. Bonifacic
As anti-vaccine groups in the US attempt to stage their own version of Canada’s disruptive “Freedom Convoy,” foreign content mills have worked to bolster those efforts for their own gains. This week, Facebook parent company Meta told Reuters and NBC News it recently removed several “trucker convoy” groups and pages run...

BigCountryHomepage

Thousands of U.S. Truckers to protest Vaccine Mandate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Truckers in the United States are getting ready to follow the lead of their Canadian counterparts and form a convoy that will travel from California to Washington D.C. This after 50,000 Canadian truck drivers formed a 45 mile convoy to Ottawa this week to protest the government’s vaccine mandate. The […]
EL PASO, TX
Salon

Proud Boys return to D.C. — this time for massive anti-vaccine rally

For a second cold January day in as many years, thousands of demonstrators, including throngs of far-right Proud Boys, descended upon Washington, D.C. This time, the right-wing marchers came to protest vaccine mandates, even as America struggles to ward off the third wave of COVID-19. While the omicron variant continues...
Connecticut Post

Republican Lawmaker Basically Begs Anti-Vax Truckers to Blockade the Super Bowl

For the past 11 days, hundreds of protestors, many of whom are driving big-rig trucks have occupied Canada’s capital city of Ottawa, blocking streets and disrupting the city with raucous demonstrations. These trucker protests, led by the so-called “Freedom Convoy” now besieging Ottawa, began after the Canadian and U.S. government enacted a rule requiring cross-border truckers to be fully vaccinated in order to get into either of the two countries.
FOXBusiness

US trucker convoy aims to represent all Americans impacted by COVID mandates

The organizer of a trucker convoy in the United States dubbed the "People’s Convoy" said the group aims to represent all Americans impacted by vaccine mandates. "This convoy is for everyone," Brian Brase, the organizer of the "People’s Convoy," said in an interview that aired on "Varney & Co." on Monday.
buzzfeednews.com

GoFundMe Says The Viral Campaign For Canada’s Trucker Protest Hasn’t Violated Its Rules Even Though It Sure Seems Like It Does

GoFundMe says a fundraiser that’s collected millions of dollars for vaccine mandate protesters is “still compliant” with its terms of service despite vowing to remove campaigns that contribute to vaccine misinformation, support travel to political events where there’s a risk of violence, or otherwise violate its rules.
New York Post

Facebook removes ‘Freedom Convoy’ page of truckers against vax mandates

A Facebook page organizing a protest by US truckers against vaccine mandates has been removed by the social media giant, riling long-haulers blasting “censorship at its finest,” according to a report. The “Freedom Convoy” of truckers, following the lead of their Canadian counterparts, plan to drive from California...
The Independent

What happened to the GoFundMe for Canada’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ truckers?

Crowdfunding platform GoFundMe has announced it is freezing millions of dollars raised in support of anti-vaxxer truckers in Canada and will instead refund donors in full, citing police reports of violence as the reason behind its decision.The “Freedom Convoy” of long-haul lorry drivers originally came together to protest a change to Covid-19 vaccine laws affecting their industry, undertaking an extraordinary 2,443-mile journey from Prince Rupert in the far west of British Columbia all the way across the country to Ottawa between 23-29 January to make their point.Prior to 15 January 2022, Canada’s lorry drivers were granted a federal exemption...
Vanity Fair

The Canada Anti-Vax Trucker Blockade Is Hitting U.S. Business Hard

As the movement of truckers protesting Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau’s vaccine mandate continues to blockade major cities and roadways, officials across Canada are considering drastic actions to shut down the protests. The so-called Freedom Convoy, which began in late January in Ottawa, has spread to Toronto and Quebec City, where bands of truck drivers have blocked traffic and curtailed business by parking their rigs in the middle of intersections. The anti-vax protesters have even shut down three major crossings along the U.S.-Canada border, most notably the Ambassador Bridge connecting Ontario to America’s major automotive hubs in Detroit. The bridge, which handles approximately a quarter of the traded materials between the two countries, is arguably the most important crossing along America’s northern border. On Friday afternoon, protesters agreed to open one lane of traffic on the bridge––a concession made hours before the Ontario Superior Court Chief Justice Geoffrey Morawetz granted an injunction to end the five-day-old blockade. The injunction will take effect at 7 p.m. Friday, giving protesters time to heed warnings from police that they could face arrest if the Ambassador Bridge blockade continues into the night.
