Missouri State

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2023 four-star edge Adepoju Adebawore out of Missouri

By John Williams
 2 days ago
With Brent Venables and Jeff Lebby on board, the Oklahoma Sooners opened new recruiting grounds in the Southeast, particularly in the recruiting hotbed of Florida. At the same time, the Sooners have stayed closer to home, making Oklahoma and Kansas priorities in addition to the traditional recruiting hotbeds.

Another spot that has recently gained interest from the Sooners is another border state, Missouri. The Oklahoma Sooners offered 2023 four-star edge rusher Adepoju Adebawore.

On3 Recruiting and the On3 composite have Adebawore as a four-star prospect. According to On3, he’s a top-50 prospect in their 2023 rankings and ranks No. 192 in their composite.

Adebawore is the No. 10 player in the state of Missouri according to 247Sports composite and the No. 32 edge rusher in the 2023 class.

He stands at an incredible 6 feet, 4 inches and 235 pounds per On3 Recruiting. He has gained interest from Oregon, Georgia, Michigan, Arkansas and USC. Currently in On3’s recruiting prediction machine, Kansas appears to have the lead, with Oklahoma close behind. It’s still early in the cycle, so it’s likely the Sooners will overtake the Jayhawks in this pivotal recruitment.

The Sooners have made a concerted effort to recruit defensive linemen, particularly defensive ends with length. They landed Kevonte Henry and R Mason Thomas in the 2022 class. Henry and Thomas are both tall and fast edge rushers.

The Sooners are gaining traction in the 2023 and 2024 recruiting cycles after finishing the 2022 class with a flurry that led to a top-eight finish.

Adepoju Adebawore’s Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 3 — 13 27

247Sports 3 — 10 28

247 Composite 3 400 10 32

On3 Recruiting 4 50 2 9

On3 Composite 4 192 5 24

Vitals

Hometown Kansas City, MO

Projected Position EDGE

Height 6-4

Weight 235

Recruitment

  • Offered on Feb. 11, 2022

Notable Offers

  • Oklahoma
  • Michigan
  • Kansas
  • Georgia
  • USC
  • Arkansas
  • Iowa State

Film

2023

Community Policy