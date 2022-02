(Photo by Robert Ovies – VOM) I have to admit, this is not where I expected WVU Football to be three seasons into the Neal Brown era. After a 17-18 record since 2019, fans are beginning to become restless, and many are even questioning whether or not this thing will ever get off of the ground for the former Troy head coach. While that is certainly a rational reaction following a 6-7 season, the 2021 season doesn’t necessarily indicate the true trajectory of the program at this moment.

