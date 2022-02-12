Black veterans share stories of combat, obstacles

SPEARFISH — On Jan. 30, World War II Marine combat veteran Arno Schroeder was surprised when he arrived at the Mountain View Baptist Church. Karla Scovell, director of the High Plains Western Heritage Center, had sent a request for a couple American Legion Riders to help Schroeder upon arrival at the church. The Black Hills Chapter of the American Legion Riders, provided an Honor Flag Line and coordinated a Marine escort. The Riders and American Legion Post 164 members, US Marine Corps Jack French and Jeff Merchant escorted him, and all sang happy birthday for his 97th birthday. They visited and heard many stories over cake and coffee, before the church service. Scovell also organized a luncheon following the service. Schroeder served with the 6th Marines during the battle of Okinawa and served in combat during the assault on the Shuri Line and Sugar Loaf Hill. After the battle, his unit went to Guam, then to Northern China. He returned to San Diego and was honorably discharged once he recovered from his injuries. Schroeder went to work as a banker and lived in Sioux Falls. He vacationed in Spearfish and loved to come to the Hills to hunt and fish. When he retired from banking, he made Spearfish his permanent home.

SPEARFISH, SD ・ 4 DAYS AGO