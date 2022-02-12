ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Flowers carries Long Island University past Bryant 99-88

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0eCurVrj00

Ty Flowers had 29 points and 12 rebounds as Long Island University topped Bryant 99-88 on Saturday.

Isaac Kante and Eral Penn added 24 points each for the Sharks (11-13, 8-6 Northeast Conference). Penn added 12 rebounds and three blocks, while Kante grabbed seven boards. Kyndall Davis had three blocks as the Sharks tallied a season-high 13.

Peter Kiss had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (15-9, 11-2), whose nine-game winning streak was snapped. He also had seven turnovers. Greg Calixte added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Adham Eleeda scored 14 and Charles Pride tallied nine points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. Pride, whose 18 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Bulldogs, made just 3 of 21 shots.

The Sharks evened the season series against the Bulldogs. Bryant defeated LIU 88-81 on Jan. 30.

———

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

———

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Sends Message To Frank Vogel For Benching Him During Crunch Time: "I'm Not Accustomed To Sitting For Long Stretches."

Russell Westbrook's play has been unexpectedly poor for the Los Angeles Lakers this season, and it has led to him being benched late in close games by coach Frank Vogel. As a player that has been a superstar in this league and an MVP in the last decade, this has not gone down well with the man himself, and Westbrook has made his unhappiness with the situation quite clear through various quotes to the media.
NBA
ABC News

Atlanta Hawks PF John Collins to miss time with right foot strain

Hawks forward John Collins is expected to miss all three of Atlanta's remaining games before All-Star break after an MRI on Saturday revealed a right foot strain. Collins left the 136-121 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Friday with pain in his right heel. The Hawks are set to...
NBA
live5news.com

Cole hits for career high 28 in win over Georgia Southern, 79-58

CONWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Vince Cole tallied a career-high 28 points and Coastal Carolina led all the way in scoring an easy 79-58 win over Georgia Southern in a Sun Belt Conference game Saturday afternoon at the HTC Center. Cole led four players in double figures for the Chanticleers, who improved to 13-11 overall and 5-7 in the league.
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island University#Sharks#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
KESQ

Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen and Marko Sarenac chipped in 12 points each. Souley Boum tied a season high with 32 points for UTEP.
BASKETBALL
crescentcitysports.com

Short-handed McNeese grinds out 80-75 win at NSU

NATCHITOCHES – McNeese scored 15 straight points late in the second half and held Northwestern State scoreless over a 6-minute span to come away with an 80-75 Southland Conference win here Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys improve to 10-16 overall and 4-5 in league play while the Demons fell to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WPRI 12 News

Sheppard carries Rhode Island past Davidson 72-65

KINGSTON (WPRI) – Jeremy Sheppard had 23 points as Rhode Island snapped a six-game losing streak, defeating Davidson 72-65 on Saturday. Makhi Mitchell had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Rams. His brother, Makhel Mitchell added 11 points.  Foster Loyer had 20 points for the Wildcats, whose four-game win streak came to an end.  The Rams evened the […]
BASKETBALL
ABC News

Sources: Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine to see specialist for ailing left knee

Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine is traveling to Los Angeles to get further evaluation on his left knee but still hopes to participate in next Sunday's All-Star Game, sources told ESPN. LaVine has been experiencing discomfort in the knee for several weeks, and although a January MRI showed no...
NBA
FOX 44 News

NaLyssa Smith earns Big 12 Player of the Week honors

WACO, TX — Baylor forward NaLyssa Smith is the Big 12 Player of the Week as she continues to show why she is one of the favorites to win national player of the year this season. This past week, Smith averaged 26 points per game as the Bears picked up home wins against both Kansas […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Has Stunning Prediction For The Lakers

Michael Wilbon is officially out on the Los Angeles Lakers. Wilbon has seen enough of their inconsistent play this season, even with a healthy Anthony Davis and LeBron James in the lineup. “The Lakers are done,” Wilbon said. “I’m tired of this exercise. When are they going to right the...
NBA
UPI News

NBA reinstates former Kings, Pelicans guard Tyreke Evans after 2-year ban

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Tyreke Evans, the NBA's Rookie of the Year in 2010, has been reinstated to play in the league after serving a two-year suspension for violating the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The league announced Monday that Evans is eligible to begin negotiations with teams immediately and can sign...
NBA
ABC News

Team USA holds off Germany, wins Group A in men's ice hockey

The U.S. won Group A and earned a bye into the medal round quarterfinals with a 3-2 win over Germany in their men's ice hockey preliminary round finale on Sunday. The Americans entered the game needing only a win or a regulation tie to secure the top seed in their group. They finished with a 3-0-0 record and won't play again until Wednesday, Feb. 16.
SPORTS
ABC News

ABC News

543K+
Followers
135K+
Post
287M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy