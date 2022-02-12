ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Looking back at every Super Bowl on NBC

By Orri Benatar
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h33A7_0eCur9mE00

The 19 previous Super Bowls covered by NBC have been among the most memorable games in NFL history with historic upsets, last-gasp winners, and the occasional blowout.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Super Bowls#Gasp#American Football
The Spun

Watch Danica Patrick’s First Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. For most fans, the most-exciting part of the day is the game itself, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals. For others, though, it’s the commercials. Companies across the world spend millions of dollars to promote their businesses on the biggest television...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cris Collinsworth Salary: How Much The NBC Analyst Makes

Cris Collinsworth, a former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver turned NBC broadcaster, is set to call Super Bowl 56 on Sunday night. The longtime NFL analyst is on the call with Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya. It could be the final NBC broadcast for Michaels and Tafoya, who are both expected to pursue other opportunities.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Joe Burrow Names The Best QB In NFL Right Now

In just Year 2 of his NFL career, Joe Burrow has taken the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl. There’s no question that he has what it takes to be a truly special quarterback. However, Burrow understands that more work needs to be done in order for him to...
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Revealed Why She’s Leaving Sunday Night Football

Super Bowl LVI tonight doesn’t just mark the end of the 2021 NFL season. It also marks the end of sideline reporter Michele Tafoya’s run on Sunday Night Football. Tafoya, who has been at NBC since 2011, announced back in January that the Super Bowl will be the final game she works with the network. This came after the New York Post reported in December that she would not be returning to Sunday Night Football.
NFL
AOL Corp

Fans furious when NBC confuses Mickey Guyton and Jhené Aiko at Super Bowl LVI: 'All Black folks don't look alike'

Super Bowl LVI took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Feb. 13, with a preshow featuring a stately performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” (a hymn widely considered to be the “Black national anthem”) by Grammy-winning gospel duo Mary Mary, a lilting rendition of "America the Beautiful" by critically acclaimed alternative/soul singer-songwriter and L.A. native Jhené Aiko, and the national anthem sung by breakout country star Mickey Guyton.
NFL
ETOnline.com

Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

22K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy