ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland teacher arrested on charge of soliciting a minor

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — A teacher at a private girls’ school in Baltimore has been arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

Maryland State police said Saturday that Mark Planamente, 38, of Parkville, has also been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor.

At the time of his arrest Friday night, Planamente was a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore, a middle school for girls with Catholic roots but independent of the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s schools.

The school website lists him as a social studies teacher. State police said the school is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said he previously taught in Baltimore County Public Schools and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore.

The investigation began Friday when Maryland State Police say they received a report of an alleged inappropriate online relationship between a juvenile female and her former teacher.

Officers obtained a search warrant and arrested Planamente late Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

UA students accused of throwing trash onto Tucson mosque

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Islamic Center of Tucson wants the University of Arizona to intervene in an ongoing issue of students throwing trash onto their property from a neighboring off-campus apartment building. Muhammad Zaki, the centers’ outreach director, told the Arizona Daily Star on Monday that he fears...
TUCSON, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

758K+
Followers
389K+
Post
336M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy