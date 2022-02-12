Maryland teacher arrested on charge of soliciting a minor

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) — A teacher at a private girls’ school in Baltimore has been arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

Maryland State police said Saturday that Mark Planamente, 38, of Parkville, has also been charged with displaying obscene material to a minor.

At the time of his arrest Friday night, Planamente was a teacher at Sisters Academy of Baltimore, a middle school for girls with Catholic roots but independent of the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s schools.

The school website lists him as a social studies teacher. State police said the school is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said he previously taught in Baltimore County Public Schools and at The Catholic High School of Baltimore.

The investigation began Friday when Maryland State Police say they received a report of an alleged inappropriate online relationship between a juvenile female and her former teacher.

Officers obtained a search warrant and arrested Planamente late Friday night.