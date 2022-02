No matter what season or what circumstance that teams lineup to play the Kentucky Wildcats (20-4, 9-2 SEC) in college basketball, they will face a team that is loaded with talent up and down the roster. So are the No. 4 Wildcats that the Florida Gators (16-8, 6-5 SEC) will face in Lexington today at 4 pm on ESPN. But sometimes the Wildcats have a player that is a real problem for anyone and this loaded Wildcats team has that guy in junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO