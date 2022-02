A heartbreaking moment occurred during the second quarter of Super Bowl 56, as Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. went down with an injury. NBC sideline reporter Michelle Tafoya provided an update on Beckham Jr. just before the two teams went into the locker room for halftime. She said the wide receiver is questionable to return and is dealing with a left knee injury. It was a non-contact injury, not looking promising for a player that has been waiting to play in a Super Bowl.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO