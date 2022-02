Odell Beckham Jr.’s Super Bowl debut began in epic fashion with a first quarter touchdown catch, but then unfortunately came to a screeching halt with a knee injury. Late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham went down with a non-contact knee injury. The Rams superstar wide receiver attempted to catch a pass from quarterback Matthew Stafford, but he crumbled in the open field and dropped to the ground clutching his left knee.

NFL ・ 23 HOURS AGO