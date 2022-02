Michigan got themselves into a hole due to their performance in the off season. Fortunately they have been able to slowly crawl their way back into the scope of an at-large bid, but they still have to close the season strong. Usually when evaluating tournament chances, most years we have to pay attention to the rest of the country. This year is not one of those years. In my opinion, Michigan controls their own destiny. There are high major conference teams right now who can not help their resume, only hurt it with bad losses due to low rated teams left on their schedule. Good news is Michigan has a tough slate ahead of them, plenty of opportunities for great wins. The bad news is they need their starters to stay healthy and free of foul trouble due to the low bench production.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO