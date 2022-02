Michigan Wolverines basketball has quietly won six of its last nine games, including a big victory over No. 3 Purdue last Thursday. The Maize and Blue continue to fight for their NCAA Tournament lives, though and while the schedule is challenging the rest of the way, it provides opportunities to pick up more signature victories. There's a lot to like about the progress Michigan has made over the last month, and still a few things that need to improve if the Wolverines want to salvage what has been an underwhelming season to this point. Here, we dive into some positive and negative trends, and discuss what they mean for the Maize and Blue.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO