Rutgers may not have an NCAA Tournament bid in its future, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a team in college basketball with a more impressive resume. The Scarlet Knights rank just No. 94 in the NET rankings and sit at 15-9 on the season, but don’t let that fool you. This team is the king of the upset, and it demonstrated why once again on Saturday afternoon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO