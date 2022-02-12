ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

There’s finally momentum to stop stock trading in Congress

By Ellen Ioanes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBills banning members of Congress from trading stocks are gaining increased bipartisan support — including from a former skeptic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — after a series of investigations involving potential insider trading by lawmakers, particularly in the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. There’s wide agreement...

CBS News

Pelosi and Schumer signal support for banning individual stock trades by Congress

Democratic leaders in Congress on Wednesday indicated they'll support stronger restrictions on stock trading for members of Congress, including banning the practice entirely. There's already a groundswell of support from Democrats and Republicans on both sides of the Capitol for stronger restrictions on their financial portfolios. It's a rare point of bipartisan agreement for two parties finding less common ground with each passing day.
HuffingtonPost

Pelosi Says Democrats Expect Proposals 'Soon' For A Ban On Stock Trading

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Wednesday that Democratic leaders were looking at proposals that would bar members of Congress from trading individual stocks, adding momentum to the idea amid growing pressure from both sides of the aisle. Pelosi said during her weekly news conference that she expected legislation to...
Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Montana delegation shows support for ending stock trading by members of Congress

Montana’s congressional delegation has announced support for legislation to end stock trading for members of Congress. Republican Sen. Steve Daines partnered with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachussetts, to introduce the Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act of 2022 in the Senate. Republican Rep. Matt Rosendale introduced the same bill in the House Wednesday.
POLITICO

A large bipartisan group of senators said they had reached a deal on a new version of the Violence Against Women Act — with Angelina Jolie's backing.

The landmark statute lapsed in February 2019. What happened: A bipartisan group of senators announced a deal Wednesday on a “modernized” Violence Against Women Act reauthorization, after years of slow negotiation over the lapsed landmark law. "Every victim needs to know that there can be a path towards...
The Intercept

House Democratic Leaders Were Facing a Discharge Petition on Congress Stock Trading Ban From Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

House Democratic leaders indicated today that they are moving forward with legislation aimed at banning members of Congress from trading stocks, a sharp reversal from their years of previous support for the practice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has reportedly dropped her opposition to the effort, opening the way for a bill this year.
Seattle Times

Pelosi says she would accept stock ban for lawmakers — and judges

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday said she would accept a ban on the ownership and trading of individual stocks by members of Congress, a potentially important turnaround after her initial opposition helped fuel support among politically vulnerable Democrats looking for ways to distance themselves from their leaders.
TheDailyBeast

Nancy Pelosi Finally Pushing Stock-Trading Ban for Lawmakers

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now supporting a ban on stock trading for lawmakers and senior congressional staff after long pushing back on such a rule, according to Punchbowl News. The ban would potentially amend the 2012 Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge (STOCK) Act, which was meant to curb insider trading. The Ethics in Government Act is also on the table for revision, with potentially higher fines for financial disclosures filed late. A Business Insider investigation—“Conflicted Congress”—previously found that 55 members of Congress and nearly 200 senior staffers had violated laws meant to curb insider trading and conflicts of interest. Until a month ago, Pelosi had resisted supporting the stock ban, despite pressure from both sides of the aisle, and even former President Donald trump. The ban will also likely restrict investing by federal judges, as Pelosi previously announced a hope to see the judiciary held accountable in the same manner as Congress. “I say, when we go forward with anything, let’s take the Supreme Court with us,” she said.
