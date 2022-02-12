ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Twitter readying Communities updates, upcoming article editor function on the way

By José Adorno
9to5Mac
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Twitter rolled out its Communities feature to all users, the company is now working on more ways to improve this function and make it better for everyone. According to reverse engineer Nima Owji, Communities’ admins will be able to choose whether the members of a community will be able to...

9to5mac.com

Comments / 1

inputmag.com

Mark Zuckerberg tearfully announces Facebook's pivot to video... again

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is definitely not freaking out about his company losing a quarter of its value this week. As such, he certainly wasn’t crying in that staff meeting where he attempted to process Meta losing more than $200 billion overnight — he’d just scratched a cornea or something.
BUSINESS
WTAX

Mark Zuckerberg warns against taking screenshots of Facebook messenger

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is warning that you shouldn’t be taking screenshots of conversations you have in Facebook Messenger as your friends will soon know if you’ve done so. A series of new features to Facebook Messenger have been announced, including that users will be notified if someone screenshots a disappearing message. This means if a friend sends you a secret message they don’t want you to have forever, and you screenshot it they’ll be informed. Zuckerberg wrote on his Facebook profile, “New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message. We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.” (Mirror.co.uk)
INTERNET
Android Police

Google Chat will now show you when someone deletes a message

If there’s one category of Google products that is the most notorious for ending up in the infamous graveyard, it’s messaging apps. Failing to replicate the successes enjoyed by the likes of Meta-owned WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, Apple’s iMessage, or work-focused apps like Slack, the tech giant has created and shut down numerous chat apps. Google Talk, Google Wave, Google Plus, Google Hangouts, and Google Allo are a few names that have been killed off along the way. Google Chat, however, looks like it's here to stay, judging by regular updates that have seen it get features like rich text formatting, a better interface for adding attachments, and the ability to make one-to-one Meet calls directly from Gmail. Google's latest addition will now allow users to see when messages are deleted in a Chat space.
INTERNET
techweez.com

Facebook Isn’t Listening On Your Phone. It Doesn’t Have To

Early this week, a video went viral(20 million views) on TikTok about how Facebook is listening on your phone. The woman in the video claimed she was a former Facebook employee. The video is part of the viral “tell me something from a place you used to work at” trend....
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google Messages now shows iMessage reactions from iPhone users

Don't Miss: Wednesday’s deals: Free Echo Dot offer, $4 smart plugs, DJI Mavic Mini, more A few months ago, Google began working on a solution to one of the most annoying issues currently facing Android and iPhone users. If you have ever been on a group text with a mix of Android and iPhone users, you know exactly what I mean. Whenever an iPhone user tries to react to a message with an emoji, it appears as a line of text instead. Sure, it’s a not a big annoyance at first, but it becomes grating over time. Thankfully, Google is a...
CELL PHONES
The Bold Italic

Facebook Is Now Losing Active Users

It’s a first recorded for the social media giant… ever. The benevolent gloss of Facebook has been completely stripped off over the past decade. Whatever glow is left has been tarnished by the platform’s ability to nearly disassemble democracy, spread misinformation ad nauseam, and take advantage of its contracted workforce. The whole Meta rebranding — the new parent company organized under Facebook that contains its various sister entities, like WhatsApp and Instagram, beneath the same umbrella — didn’t really help mask its dimmed public perception, either.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

4 Reasons Why Facebook Is Starting to Lose Users

Even if you've never used it, you know about Facebook. It's one of the largest social media networks in the world, existing in nearly every country. For a long time, it seemed the site could do no wrong, going from strength to strength. Now, for the first time in Facebook's...
INTERNET
Android Headlines

Even Longer Tweets Might Be Coming With "Twitter Articles"

A couple of years ago, Twitter upped the characters per tweet from 120 to 240. That’s orders of magnitude less than most social media platforms, but it seems to be working for the company. However, according to a new Tweet, Twitter might be working on something called Twitter Articles which might let us write longer-form tweets.
INTERNET
Phone Arena

Twitter may be working on a new feature called Articles

Twitter is supposedly working on a new feature called Articles, which may enable users to create long, blog-like posts that exceed the current 280-character limit per tweet. The possible Articles feature was first spotted and shared on Twitter by. Jane Manchun Wong, who has been exposing upcoming app features for...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

Google rolls out safety features across Google Fi, Google Assistant, Google One and more

Partner organizations on this latter effort include the Veterans Campaign, Collective Future, Women’s Public Leadership Network, LGBTQ Victory Institute, Center for American Ideas, University of San Francisco, Emerge, Latino Victory and others. Outside the U.S., Google says it’s working with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) on similar efforts.
INTERNET
Seattle Times

‘Secret button’ on iPhones goes viral on TikTok

A TikTok user showed 1 million viewers how to use the feature that’s been around since 2020. After a viral TikTok, iPhone users are discovering their device has one more button than they thought — and it can make their lives easier. “You’re using your iPhone wrong,” TikTok...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
technave.com

Twitter Articles feature could let users write full-length articles

Have you seen Twitter users who write a string of tweets on a single topic? There's no feature in Twitter that allows for long posts, though Twitlonger somewhat helps with this. Fortunately, Twitter seems to be working on a feature related to this. According to app engineer Jane Manchun Wong,...
INTERNET
Bossip

Twitter Reportedly Testing Removing Character Limit For 'Article' Feature

Twitter is testing a feature that would go beyond the current 280 character limit and let users get out their full thoughts. Twitter is one of the longstanding apps that has stood the test of time. Hundreds of apps have come and gone since the boom of social media for various reasons but some reinvent themselves over the course of time.
TECHNOLOGY

