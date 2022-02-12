ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Woody Paige: Super Bowls are familiar to Denver Broncos fans ... but Broncos' nation needs another one

By Woody Paige
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NoZ83_0eCup3PS00

The Denver Broncos have played in one-seventh of the Super Bowls, but eight is not enough. The Broncos could have, should have, would have been in an NFL record dozen Super Bowls.

When will the Broncos’ ninth appearance occur?

Meanwhile, the 56th Super Bowl Sunday will be the six straight without the Broncos and the first between the Rams and the Bengals.

The Patriots have reached 11 Super Bowls, and the Broncos, the Cowboys and the Steelers are tied for second. On the dubious side, the Patriots and the Broncos are tied with five Super Bowl defeats.

Broncos Universe may not care to remember that in the losses to Dallas in XII, the New York Giants in XXI, Washington in XXII, San Francisco in XXIV and Seattle in XLVIII, the Broncos were outscored 206-58.

The Broncos won Super Bowl XXXII, XXXIII and 50 against the Panthers.

As someone who has been a witness to 44 Super Bowls and all the Broncos’ Super Bowls, I recall them as if they were just 44, 35, 24 or six years ago today.

A fond memory of a Super Bowl week without the Broncos included an exclusive interview the week of Super Bowl VI in New Orleans. Cowboys running back Duane Thomas, who had not spoken publicly throughout the season, sat alone in the bleachers on Media Day. As the session was finishing I passed by Thomas and said: “How you doin’?’’, and he replied: “Fine. What time is it?’’ I told him 10:57 (a.m.). “Great. I can go,’’ Duane replied. “Good luck Sunday,’’ I said. “Thank you.’’

I’ve gotten to know 14 Super Bowl Most Valuable Players, especially my favorite – the late, great Jake Scott, the Dolphins’ free safety who won the award at the conclusion of the only perfect season in NFL history. After football Jake became a recluse on a ranch near Vail and at the end of the road on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. When we played golf, he wouldn’t talk about the Super Bowl, but he bet me $50 he could hit a ball more than 250 yards from his knees. He won.

Mostly, I never forget the Broncos Super Bowls – particularly the first, the first victory and the last one.

Super Bowl XII – The NFL stuck the team I named Orange Crush in a trash motel near a runway at the New Orleans airport. The players complained of roaches and bedbugs. It was the first Superdome Super Bowl. The Cowboys blasted their former Super Bowl quarterback Craig Morton, who was removed early with a passer rating of 0.00. The Broncos lost 27-10. Afterward Cowboys defensive lineman Harvey Martin smashed an Orange Crush can against his forehead.

Super Bowl XXI – On the morning of the game I met with a friend, gave him two game tickets and said: “The Broncos have no chance. Sell these for $2,500, get on a plane to Maui, watch the game at a beach bar and spend another week there.’’ He chose not to. The Broncos lost 39-20. Afterward I saw my friend again, and he said: “Wish I was in Maui.’’

Super Bowl XXII – In San Diego the Broncos led 10-0 after one quarter, trailed Washington by 25 points at halftime and lost 42-10. Outside the stadium before the third quarter a man in a Broncos’ jersey died of a heart attack.

Super Bowl XXIV – Years after he retired I asked John Elway to discuss his five Super Bowls. When we got to the 49ers’ game, he declined to talk about it. The Broncos lost 55-10.

Super Bowl XXXII – Elway flew “The Helicopter’’. The Packers let Terrell Davis score his third touchdown so they could get the ball with a chance to tie. But the Broncos stopped Green Bay and Brett Favre on third and fourth downs. “This one’s for John,’’ Pat Bowlen said.

Super Bowl XXXIII – Elway retired as champion and Super Bowl MVP as Mike Shanahan beat Dan Reeves and the Broncos scored their most points (34) in a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XLVIII – I wrote: “This one’s for the John.’’

Super Bowl 50 – With a spectacular defense led by Von Miller, the Broncos beat the Panthers, and Peyton Manning, like Elway, retired as a champion.

Super Bowl LVI – Rams 28, Bengals 17.

Super Bowl ? – Broncos.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Ranking the greatest quarterback performances in Super Bowl history: Brady, Montana, Bradshaw vie for top spot

Little did anyone know it at the time, but Super Bowl LV was Tom Brady's final appearance in the Super Bowl. At age 43, Brady delivered a vintage Super Bowl showing, winning his record fifth Super Bowl MVP while leading the Buccaneers to a 22-point victory over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Brady had come to define what a big-time quarterback looks in a big game. In Super Bowl LVI, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford will look to follow in Brady's footsteps.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

Former Bronco Von Miller wins Super Bowl with Rams, ties sack record

DENVER — Von Miller is a Super Bowl champion again. The outside linebacker, who was traded by the Broncos mid-season, played a huge role in the Rams' 23-20 victory over the Bengals Sunday, totaling two sacks and two tackles for loss. His two sacks ties him with Charles Haley for career sacks in the Super Bowl with 4.5. Miller had 2.5 sacks in Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos. Miller...
NFL
CBS Sports

Super Bowl MVPs throughout NFL history: Rams' Cooper Kupp wins MVP after two-TD performance in win vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp put together perhaps the greatest receiving season in NFL history, and he capped his monumental campaign in the best way possible: by winning Super Bowl MVP after the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. As he's been all year, Kupp was nearly unstoppable on the sport's biggest stage. He hauled in eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, the second of which gave the Rams back the lead with fewer than 90 seconds to play. He's the eighth wide receiver to win the award and the first since Julian Edelman (Patriots) in 2019.
NFL
KXAN

Looking back at every Super Bowl on NBC

The 19 previous Super Bowls covered by NBC have been among the most memorable games in NFL history with historic upsets, last-gasp winners, and the occasional blowout.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Denver Gazette

Broncos announce 7 new coaching hires

DENVER — Broncos new head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced the hiring of seven coaches Monday, including three position coaches. Hackett, who was hired Jan. 28, has been putting together his staff over the last several weeks, first hiring Justin Outten as his offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak as quarterbacks coach and Butch Barry as offensive line coach. It's anticipated that Hackett will also hire Los Angeles Rams secondary coach/passing game coordinator Ejiro Evero as the Broncos' new defensive coordinator. ...
NFL
Mile High Report

What was the Broncos most impressive Super Bowl victory?

It’s Super Bowl week and we haven’t really done many dives into Denver Broncos past glory, because it is hard to pump up the hype after five seasons of frustrating football. It does appear that GM George Paton is turning this thing around and I look forward to that.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Woody Paige
Person
Pat Bowlen
Person
Peyton Manning
thednvr.com

Broncos Pick ‘Em: Outside of Burrow and Stafford, what two players in the Super Bowl would you want in Denver?

Outside of Stafford and Burrow, if Denver could choose two players in the Super Bowl this week to be on the Broncos, who should it be?. Zac Stevens was born and raised in Denver, went to the University of Denver and now covers the Denver Broncos. After graduating Summa Cum Laude from DU in 2014, Zac worked for the Cleveland Browns as a remote scout. He then jumped straight into the journalism industry at the beginning of 2016 covering the reigning world-champion Broncos and joined DNVR soon after. Catch him on Twitter @ZacStevensDNVR and daily on the DNVR Broncos podcast as the co-host.
NFL
LonghornCountry

Texas Longhorns in the Super Bowl — A History Lesson

The Texas Longhorns have a storied history in the Super Bowl, with more than two dozen former Longhorns having won rings, and 2022's Super Bowl LVI will mark the 17th consecutive year with a Longhorn participating in the NFL's biggest game. These performances and players will live as some of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Mvp#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Super Bowls#Patriots#Cowboys#Steelers#Broncos Universe#The New York Giants#Xxii#Xlviii#Xxxiii#Panthers#Great Jake Scott#Hawaiian
Westword

Von Miller's Super Bowl Win Highlights Broncos' Disaster

No doubt many Denver Broncos fans felt emotionally tugged in opposite directions as they watched Von Miller celebrate a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals with his new team, the Los Angeles Rams, in the Super Bowl. One way represents joy for Miller, among the best players in Broncos history. The other points toward more tough times for the team he left behind.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl wins, rings, MVPs, losses: Every appearance, NFL stats, records

Tom Brady made his 10th career Super Bowl appearance as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl 55. No other player in NFL history has competed in 10 Super Bowls. Mike Lodish, former defensive lineman for the Bills and Broncos, and Titan’s kicker Stephen Gostkowski–Brady’s old teammate–have both played in 6 Super Bowls. The only other quarterback that comes remotely close to Brady’s record is John Elway who played in 5.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
709K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy