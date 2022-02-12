Woody Paige: Super Bowls are familiar to Denver Broncos fans ... but Broncos' nation needs another one

The Denver Broncos have played in one-seventh of the Super Bowls, but eight is not enough. The Broncos could have, should have, would have been in an NFL record dozen Super Bowls.

When will the Broncos’ ninth appearance occur?

Meanwhile, the 56th Super Bowl Sunday will be the six straight without the Broncos and the first between the Rams and the Bengals.

The Patriots have reached 11 Super Bowls, and the Broncos, the Cowboys and the Steelers are tied for second. On the dubious side, the Patriots and the Broncos are tied with five Super Bowl defeats.

Broncos Universe may not care to remember that in the losses to Dallas in XII, the New York Giants in XXI, Washington in XXII, San Francisco in XXIV and Seattle in XLVIII, the Broncos were outscored 206-58.

The Broncos won Super Bowl XXXII, XXXIII and 50 against the Panthers.

As someone who has been a witness to 44 Super Bowls and all the Broncos’ Super Bowls, I recall them as if they were just 44, 35, 24 or six years ago today.

A fond memory of a Super Bowl week without the Broncos included an exclusive interview the week of Super Bowl VI in New Orleans. Cowboys running back Duane Thomas, who had not spoken publicly throughout the season, sat alone in the bleachers on Media Day. As the session was finishing I passed by Thomas and said: “How you doin’?’’, and he replied: “Fine. What time is it?’’ I told him 10:57 (a.m.). “Great. I can go,’’ Duane replied. “Good luck Sunday,’’ I said. “Thank you.’’

I’ve gotten to know 14 Super Bowl Most Valuable Players, especially my favorite – the late, great Jake Scott, the Dolphins’ free safety who won the award at the conclusion of the only perfect season in NFL history. After football Jake became a recluse on a ranch near Vail and at the end of the road on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. When we played golf, he wouldn’t talk about the Super Bowl, but he bet me $50 he could hit a ball more than 250 yards from his knees. He won.

Mostly, I never forget the Broncos Super Bowls – particularly the first, the first victory and the last one.

Super Bowl XII – The NFL stuck the team I named Orange Crush in a trash motel near a runway at the New Orleans airport. The players complained of roaches and bedbugs. It was the first Superdome Super Bowl. The Cowboys blasted their former Super Bowl quarterback Craig Morton, who was removed early with a passer rating of 0.00. The Broncos lost 27-10. Afterward Cowboys defensive lineman Harvey Martin smashed an Orange Crush can against his forehead.

Super Bowl XXI – On the morning of the game I met with a friend, gave him two game tickets and said: “The Broncos have no chance. Sell these for $2,500, get on a plane to Maui, watch the game at a beach bar and spend another week there.’’ He chose not to. The Broncos lost 39-20. Afterward I saw my friend again, and he said: “Wish I was in Maui.’’

Super Bowl XXII – In San Diego the Broncos led 10-0 after one quarter, trailed Washington by 25 points at halftime and lost 42-10. Outside the stadium before the third quarter a man in a Broncos’ jersey died of a heart attack.

Super Bowl XXIV – Years after he retired I asked John Elway to discuss his five Super Bowls. When we got to the 49ers’ game, he declined to talk about it. The Broncos lost 55-10.

Super Bowl XXXII – Elway flew “The Helicopter’’. The Packers let Terrell Davis score his third touchdown so they could get the ball with a chance to tie. But the Broncos stopped Green Bay and Brett Favre on third and fourth downs. “This one’s for John,’’ Pat Bowlen said.

Super Bowl XXXIII – Elway retired as champion and Super Bowl MVP as Mike Shanahan beat Dan Reeves and the Broncos scored their most points (34) in a Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XLVIII – I wrote: “This one’s for the John.’’

Super Bowl 50 – With a spectacular defense led by Von Miller, the Broncos beat the Panthers, and Peyton Manning, like Elway, retired as a champion.

Super Bowl LVI – Rams 28, Bengals 17.

Super Bowl ? – Broncos.