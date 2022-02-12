Two suspects cause more than $600 of damage to Naperville Riverwalk

On January 30, 2022 at approximately 2:55 a.m. and again on February 5, 2022 at approximately 2:08 a.m., two suspects are alleged to have damaged three shepherd’s crook lamps along the Naperville Riverwalk adjacent to the Riverwalk Café located at 441 Aurora Ave. The suspects smashed the housing for the lights and then struck the bulbs, causing damage estimated to be worth more than $600.

Video images of the suspects were included in a Crime Stoppers bulletin released on February 10.

The two suspects have since turned themselves in and were interviewed and admitted their involvement in these incidents. They have been released without charged, while the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office looks at formal charges.

“The Naperville Park District Police thank members of the community who came forward with information concerning the suspects’ identities,” said Park Police Chief Steve Schindlbeck. “We also want to thank the Naperville Police Department for their assistance with the subsequent investigation and interviews.”