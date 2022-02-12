ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Greiss shines as Red Wings beat Flyers again

DETROIT (AP) — Thomas Greiss made 32 saves to help the Detroit Red Wings beat the Philadelphia Flyers for the second time in the four days, 4-2 on Saturday.

Rookie Moritz Seider scored a big power-play goal in the third period as Detroit won for the third time in four games overall. Tyler Bertuzzi, Filip Zadina and Michael Rasmussen also scored for the Red Wings, and Dylan Larkin had three assists.

Greiss hadn’t played since Jan. 9. He was in COVID-19 protocol for more than a week last month.

Keith Yandle scored his first goal of the season for Philadelphia. Scott Laughton had a goal and an assist, and Carter Hart stopped 20 shots.

The Flyers lost 6-3 to the Red Wings on Wednesday night at Philadelphia.

BRUINS 2, SENATORS 0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves, leading Boston to the road win.

It was the 23-year-old Swayman’s second shutout of the season and No. 4 for his career.

Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar scored for Boston (27-16-3), which was coming off an ugly 6-0 loss to Carolina on Thursday night.

Matt Murray made 35 saves for Ottawa (16-24-4). Including their 2-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday, the Senators have gone 157 minutes and six seconds without scoring.

BLUE JACKETS 2, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal in the final seconds of regulation, and the Blue Jackets extended the Canadiens’ winless streak to nine games.

Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad’s goal 76 seconds into the game. Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game.

Cole Caufield scored for Montreal early in the third period. Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves as interim coach Martin St. Louis lost his second straight game.

It was the Blue Jackets’ second victory at the Bell Centre in 14 days.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

