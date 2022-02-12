ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Laine scores with :07 left, Blue Jackets edge Canadiens 2-1

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JBtsj_0eCuoynx00

MONTREAL (AP) — Patrik Laine scored a power-play goal with :08 left in regulation and the Columbus Blue Jackets edged Montreal 2-1 Saturday, extending the Canadiens' winless streak to nine games.

Laine also had an assist on Oliver Bjorkstad's goal 76 seconds into the game and Elvis Merzlikins made 30 saves as the Blue Jackets won their fifth straight game.

Cole Caufield tied game for Montreal early in the third period with his third goal of the season. Samuel Montembeault had 37 saves as interim coach Martin St. Louis lost his second straight game.

It was the Blue Jackets’ second victory at the Bell Centre in 14 days, and six in their last seven games overall.

Jeff Petry took a tripping penalty with 1:27 left in regulation, opening the door for Columbus’ game-winner. Laine scored a one-timer off a pass from Zach Werenski.

St. Louis, 46, was facing the team he’d previously worked for as a special teams consultant in 2018-19.

Columbus got going early. Ben Chiarot’s clearance attempt deflected off Laine and onto Bjorkstrand’s stick. The Dane skated towards the slot, bounced the puck off of Alexander Romanov and beat Montembeault with the fourth shot of the game.

After a scoreless second period, Caufield took advantage of a defensive mistake to score in a second consecutive game.

Vladislav Gavrikov gave the puck away to Chiarot along the boards. The defenseman found Caufield in the high slot who shocked Merzlikins.

NOTES: The Canadiens acquired G Andrew Hammond from Minnesota and sent F Brandon Baddock to the Wild. Hammond has a 6-2-3 record with the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League this season, posting a 2.44 goals-against average with a .908 save percentage.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At Dallas Sunday.

Canadiens: Host Buffalo Sunday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NHL

Toffoli traded to Flames by Canadiens

Montreal receives Pitlick, Heineman, draft picks for 29-year-old forward. Tyler Toffoli was traded to the Calgary Flames by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday for forward Tyler Pitlick, forward prospect Emil Heineman, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. If the...
NHL
