ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Chelsea Suffer Blow as Mason Mount Leaves Club World Cup Final on Crutches

By Nick Emms
Absolute Chelsea
Absolute Chelsea
 2 days ago

Chelsea have been handed a huge blow as Mason Mount has left the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on crutches after the Club World Cup final, according to reports.

The English midfielder was forced off through injury, replaced by Christian Pulisic.

And as per Simon Johnson, Mount left the stadium on crutches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mltar_0eCuo5mb00
IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It is not clear as to the extent of the injury but the 23-year-old recorded the dressing room celebrations, and was even video'd dancing with Kai Havertz on the pitch after the trophy lift.

Therefore, the crutches could simple be a precaution for the time being as Chelsea will be hopeful of having Mount available in the Premier League next week.

The midfielder did not start the semi-final of the Club World Cup, after picking up an injury in the FA Cup fifth round clash against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

He featured from the bench before starting the final, which he could not finish due to an injury.

Thomas Tuchel provided an injury update after the match as he said: “It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta. They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

Chelsea face Crystal Palace next weekend at Selhurst Park before hosting Lille in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

Mount will be assessed and Chelsea will provide an injury update regarding their midfielder.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Kai Havertz
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Mason Mount
ESPN

Chelsea win FIFA Club World Cup after extra-time win over Palmeiras

Chelsea won the FIFA Club World Cup after securing a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras after extra-time at Abu Dhabi's Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium on Saturday. Kai Havertz scored a penalty in the 117th minute as the Premier League giants won the competition for the first time in the club's history.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#English#The Premier League#Plymouth Argyle#The Champions League
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League Corner Picks: Best bets for PSG vs. Real Madrid, Inter Milan vs. Liverpool and more

The long wait is over. The Champions League returns Tuesday on Paramount+ more than two months after the conclusion of group play, and now the real fun begins. I don't want to offend any of you Champions League group stage enthusiasts out there, but I've always felt that it isn't until you get to the knockout stages that the actual Champions League starts. Yes, it's fun to root for Cinderellas like Sheriff Tiraspol early in the tournament and see them beat giants like Real Madrid, but I don't watch the Champions League for underdog stories.
UEFA
Reuters

Chelsea's world title is for Abramovich, says Tuchel

ABU DHABI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel dedicated the team's FIFA Club World Cup title to owner Roman Abramovich after a 2-1 extra time win over Palmeiras landed the only trophy missing since the Russian billionaire bought the club. Kai Havertz's converted penalty near the end of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton move clear of drop zone while Southampton deny Manchester United

Everton moved five points clear of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win over Leeds in their first Premier League home match under Frank Lampard.The Toffees went 2-0 up in the first half via headers from defenders Seamus Coleman and Michael Keane in the 10th and 23rd minutes respectively.Anthony Gordon then wrapped up the victory for Lampard’s men as he got the final touch to Richarlison’s 78th-minute strike.Che Adams fired Southampton to a deserved point at Old Trafford as Manchester United blew a lead to draw 1-1 for the third straight game.Ralf Rangnick’s Red Devils have failed to capitalise on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NBC Sports

Christian Pulisic digs deep as Chelsea win Club World Cup

Christian Pulisic played a big part in Chelsea winning the FIFA Club World Cup, as he became the first-ever American to lift the trophy. Over the last 12 months he has now won the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the CONCACAF Nations League. Not bad.
UEFA
CBS Sports

FIFA Club World Cup final score: Chelsea survive Palmeiras behind goals from Kai Havertz and Romelu Lukaku

Palmeiras almost took things to the wire but Chelsea's season of trophies continued with a 2-1 FIFA Club World Cup victory over South American champs in extra time. Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz found the back of the net to ensure that Chelsea became not only Champions of Europe, but champions of the world. Luan had a match to forget conceding the winning penalty to Havertz and getting sent off in the closing seconds but Palmeiras overall had a match to be proud of.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Absolute Chelsea

Absolute Chelsea

New York City, NY
900
Followers
6K+
Post
480K+
Views
ABOUT

Absolute Chelsea is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy