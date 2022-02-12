Thomas Tuchel Provides Update on Mason Mount After Club World Cup Injury

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has provided an update on Mason Mount after the 23-year-old was substituted off the pitch in the Club World Cup final.

The Blues beat Palmeiras 2-1 in extra time, with Kai Havertz scoring the winner with around three minutes remaining.

However despite starting the game, Mount was forced off with an injury in the first half and left the stadium on crutches.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to the media after the match, Tuchel provided an update on the attacker as they await to see the severity of the injury.

“It was in one of the first actions, he had a run at the back post with Cesar Azpilicueta. They fell and his opponent fell on his ankle and he hurt his ligaments badly. So we have to see.”

Mount was replaced by Christian Pulisic after just over half an hour of the game as he made his 34th appearance of the season.

However despite walking off the pitch gingerly, he was able to celebrate with his teammates after the match.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Chelsea took the lead at the start of the second half through Romelu Lukaku, with the Belgian heading in from a great cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi on the left.

However just a few minutes later Thiago Silva was penalised for handball and Palmeiras were awarded a penalty, with Raphael Veiga scoring from the spot to equalise for his side.

Come full time the score remained level and therefore extra time was needed and the Blues were awarded a penalty with just minutes remaining, with Havertz converting from 12 yards to seal the title for his side.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube